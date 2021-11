NAIA Football Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 20 Montana Western at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), TBD Ottawa at Morningside (Iowa), TBD Dickinson State (N.D.) at Grand View (Iowa), TBD Central Methodist (Mo.) at Northwestern (Iowa), TBD Kansas Wesleyan at Indiana Wesleyan, TBD Keiser (Fla.) at Reinhardt (Ga.), TBD Southwestern (Kan.) at Marian (Ind.), TBD St. Xavier (Ill.) at Concordia (Mich.), TBD Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD ___ Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD ___ Championship Saturday, Dec. 18 Durham County Memorial Stadium Durham, N.C. Semifinal Winners, TBD