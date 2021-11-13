CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Mordecai, Siggers lead SMU, Mustangs romp past UCF, 55-28

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:01 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns and Tre Siggers ran for three scores as SMU crushed Central Florida 55-28 on Saturday.

Ryan O’Keefe pulled in an 18-yard pass from Mikey Keene and Parker Navarro ran in from the 6 to put UCF up 14-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter but the Mustangs answered with 31 straight points to take a 38-14 advantage at intermission.

Ulysses Bentley IV started the SMU run by stiff-arming his way 56 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-14 and Siggers put the Mustangs in front for good with a 10-yard run for his first score.

Bentley gained 97 yards on 14 carries for the Mustangs (8-2, 4-2 American) and Siggers added 93 on 11 carries as SMU gained 241 yards on the ground. Dylan Goffney caught 10 passes for 88 yards.

Mark-Anthony Richards ran for two touchdowns in the second half for UCF (6-4, 2-3), including a 58-yard dash early in the third quarter. Richards finished with 104 yards on eight carries.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak by SMU. UCF had won three straight coming into the game.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

