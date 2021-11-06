CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Mofor carries Albany over New Hampshire for first win, 20-7

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 5:27 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Karl Mofor ran for 222 yards and both Albany touchdowns as the Great Danes picked up their first win of the season, defeating New Hampshire 20-7 on Saturday.

Mofor was a workhorse with 45 carries. Caylin Parker, with one carry for five yards, was the only other Albany running back to carry the ball. Jeff Undercuffler completed 5 of 10 passes for 81 yards for the Great Danes (1-8, 1-6 Colonial).

Mofor scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 17-yard run in the fourth to go with two field goals by Dylan Burns. The Great Danes held the Wildcats (3-6, 2-4) scoreless until Thomas Splagounias caught a short touchdown pass from Bret Edwards with about four minutes left in the game.

Edwards and Brody McAndrew combined to go 22-of-37 passing for 238 yards with three interceptions.

