CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Mocs roll past Wofford 35-10

Mocs roll past Wofford 35-10

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chad Copeland passed for a touchdown and ran for another as Chattanooga rolled over Wofford 35-10 on Saturday.

Copeland was 14-of-20 passing for 200 yards including a 44-yard touchdown to Chris James. Copeland scored on a 1-yard run for the game’s first score to begin run of 21 second-quarter points, his TD run and scoring pass bookending a 27-yard touchdown run by Ailym Ford for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Ford finished with 98 yards on 16 carries. Tyrell Price also had 16 carries for 81 yards and a score. Gino Appleberry added the other Mocs touchdown.

James Wells returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Terriers (1-8, 0-7), who have lost a program-record 11 straight Southern Conference games dating to last spring, a streak that began with a 24-13 loss at Chattanooga.

The Mocs (6-3, 5-1) are in a three-way tie with East Tennessee State and Mercer atop the Southern Conference.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up