CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Mercer edges Chattanooga, keeps…

Mercer edges Chattanooga, keeps pace in Southern Conference

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Fred Payton connected with Drake Starks for Mercer’s only touchdown and the Bears’ defense made it stand up in a 10-6 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Payton threw 4 yards to Starks for a touchdown late in the second quarter for a 7-6 Mercer lead and Devin Folser added a 38-yard field goal late in the fourth as Mercer (7-2, 6-1 Southern Conference) remained tied for first place with East Tennessee State.

Chattanooga (6-4, 5-2) fell out of the first place tie, managing one touchdown — Ailym Ford’s 10-yard run — and blowing several scoring opportunities. Aaron Sears missed the PAT after Ford’s touchdown and also missed field goal tries of 41 and 22 yards.

The Mocs’ Ty Boeck returned an interception 85 yards to give Chattanooga the ball at Mercer’s 10-yard line but the Bears held on defense and Sears missed the 22-yard try late in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Mercer’s Lance Wise picked off a pass and Ken Standley recovered a fumble to preserve the Bears’ lead.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up