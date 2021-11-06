CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
McCray, Sacred Heart edge Saint Francis 14-13

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 3:05 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw two touchdown passes and Sacred Heart held on for a 14-13 win over Saint Francis on Saturday.

McCray, who was 14-of-16 passing for 224 yards, found Rob DiNota for a 41-yard score and Naseim Brantley for 23 yards in the second quarter and that was enough for the defense of the Pioneers (6-3, 4-1 Northeast Conference).

The Red Flash (4-5, 3-1) missed a 42-yard field goal on the last play of the game.

Saint Francis opened the scoring when Raymond Crittenden returned a block punt 25 yards late in the first quarter. Alex Schmoke made a 42-yard field goal with a second left in the second quarter to pull the Red Flash within 14-10.

Schmoke connected from 41 yards to cap the first drive of the second half to end the scoring.

Saint Francis kept Malik Grant in check. Grant leads FCS in rushing with 1,039 yards, including 589 in the last three games but could only muster 71 in the defensive battle. Sacred Heart finished with 369 yards and the Pioneers held Saint Francis to 246.

