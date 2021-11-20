CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Lehigh blocks punt for go-ahead TD, tops Lafayette 17-10

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 4:03 PM

BEHTLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Johnny Foley caught a blocked punt late in the second quarter and ran it in for a go-ahead touchdown as Lehigh defeated Lafayette 17-10 on Saturday in the 157th meeting of college football’s most-played rivalry.

With the score tied 7-7 and Lafayette punting deep in its own territory, three Lehigh defenders burst through the line with Jack DiPietro blocked the attempted punt and Foley catching it as it came down, going 12 yards for the TD. It was the fifth blocked punt of the season for the Mountain Hawks (3-8, 3-3 Patriot League).

Lafayette (3-8, 2-4) held Lehigh to a field goal in the second half, but was unable to score, ending a nine-play drive to the 19 with an incompletion on fourth-and-seven. Aaron Angelos was 24-of-36 passing for 133 yards for Lafayette.

