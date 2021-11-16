CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Koback runs for 203 yards, 4 TDs as Toledo beats Ohio 35-23

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:08 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead Toledo to its sixth win, a 35-23 victory over Ohio on Tuesday night.

Koback scored twice in the second quarter to cap a pair of long drives that put the Rockets (6-5, 4-3 MAC) in front 14-6 at intermission. He burst through the line and raced 55 yards untouched for his third touchdown with 4:27 left in the third quarter and capped the night with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Dequan Finn completed 10 of 14 passes for 150 yards. including an 85-yard touchdown strike to Matt Landers in the third quarter.

Toledo held a 35-9 lead early in the fourth, but allowed two Ohio touchdowns in the final 4:29.

Kurtis Rourke completed 22 of 36 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown on a 14-yard pass to Chase Cokley with 2:07 left in the game to lead Ohio (3-8, 3-4).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

