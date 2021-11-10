CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Koback, Finn spark Toledo to 49-17 romp over Bowling Green

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 10:54 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Dequan Finn threw three TD passes and ran for two scores as Toledo rolled to a 49-17 victory over Bowling Green in Mid-American Conference play on Wednesday night.

Koback had scoring runs of 50 and 10 yards to stake the Rockets (5-5, 3-3) to a 14-0 lead. After Bowling Green (3-7, 1-5) pulled to within 14-10 on Terion Stewart’s 8-yard TD run and a 47-yard field goal by Nate Needham with 10:56 left in the second quarter, Finn took over.

Finn scored on a 13-yard run, connected with Danzel McKinley-Lewis for a 59-yard score and then hit Matt Landers for a 6-yard score. The three-TD burst came in the final 3:34 of the half and left the Rockets with a 35-10 lead at intermission.

Finn added a 4-yard TD pass to Jamal Turner in the third quarter and capped his night with a 9-yard scoring run in the fourth. Finn completed 18 of 24 passes for 270 yards and added 30 yards rushing. Koback ran for 99 yards in the first half and finished with 106 on 17 carries.

Matt McDonald was 5-of-12 passing for 65 yards and a TD for the Falcons, who had only 196 total yards.

