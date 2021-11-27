Kelley throws 4 TDs, SE Louisiana beats Florida A&M 38-14

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw four touchdown passes and Southeastern Louisiana beat Florida A&M 38-14 on Saturday night…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw four touchdown passes and Southeastern Louisiana beat Florida A&M 38-14 on Saturday night in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

Southeastern Louisiana (9-3) will move on to play third-seeded James Madison in the second round.

Kelley tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Nolan Givan to cap a 98-yard drive early in the second quarter. Kelley’s shovel pass to Taron Jones stretched the Lions’ lead to 21-0 with 10 minutes remaining before halftime.

Kelley threw a strike to Nick Kovacs in the end zone for a 20-yard score that ended another long drive. Kelley then tossed a screen pass to Jones, who broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Lions led 38-0.

Kelley was 31-of-45 passing for 345 yards. Kovacs also had a 21-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Jones finished with five catches for 85 yards and added 55 yards rushing.

Rasean McKay threw for 238 yards with a pair of late touchdown passes for Florida A&M (9-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.