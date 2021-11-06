CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Keene leads C. Florida…

Keene leads C. Florida past Tulane 14-10

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mikey Keene’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson with 5:55 remaining sent Central Florida past Tulane 14-10 on Saturday.

Keene finished 19-for-25 passing (76%) for 229 yards. His first scoring pass was a 15 yarder to Ryan O’Keefe for a 7-0 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

Tyjae Spears’ 8-yard scoring run for Tulane with 9:22 left in the third ended a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive that took 5 1/2 minutes and knotted it at 7-all.

After holding UCF (6-3, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) to a three-and-out, Merek Glover kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Tulane the lead.

Michael Pratt threw for 147 yards for the Green Wave.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up