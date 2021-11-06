CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Jones with 3 picks,…

Jones with 3 picks, App State defeats Arkansas St. 48-14

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples each gained more than 100 yards rushing, scoring a touchdown apiece, and Steven Jones tied school records with three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns and Appalachian State defeated Arkansas State 48-14 on Saturday.

Malik Williams caught a lateral from Chase Brice and fired a 34-yard rainbow down the right sideline to Thomas Hennigan, who was so wide open he skipped into the end zone with the game’s first score.

Jones intercepted Arkansas State’s Layne Hatcher three plays later, returning the pick 47 yards for a quick 14-0 Mountaineers lead. Jones also scored Appalachian State’s final TD with a 34-yard interception return.

The Red Wolves (1-8, 0-5 Sun Belt Conference) fought into a 14-14 tie on two Hatcher touchdown passes, but Appalachian State would score the next 34 points to win going away.

The win keeps the Mountaineers (7-2) atop the Sun Belt’s East Division standings at 4-1. Appalachian State gained 264 yards rushing and racked up 461 total yards to 193 for Arkansas State.

Hatcher was 17-of-30 passing for 137 yards for the Red Wolves and was intercepted three times.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up