Jim Harbaugh, No. 6 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns, Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks and No. 6 Michigan beat…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns, Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday to give Jim Harbaugh his first coaching victory over the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines (11-1, 8-1, No. 5 CFP) won the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand after snapping an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) .

Michigan advanced to the conference championship for the first time. The Wolverines have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.

Ohio State had a school-record winning streak in the rivalry, taking 15 of 16 to turn The Game into its game.

The Buckeyes blew their chances to continue their dominance with 10 penalties, many before the snap, and because they simply could not stop Michigan’s running game.

Haskins had 169 yards rushing on 28 carries, scoring a go-ahead touchdown late in the second half and four more after halftime to pad Michigan’s lead. Blake Corum returned from a two-plus game absence to run six times for 87 yards, helping the Wolverines gain a total of 297 yards on a ground against a rival that has pushed them around for much of this century.

Harbaugh also seemed to out coach Ryan Day, who had not lost a Big Ten game, by sprinkling in some surprise plays such as a slot-around with A.J. Henning running for a 14-yard run to cap the game-opening 10-play, 75-yard drive.

And in the end, the Buckeyes looked like they had enough when they didn’t put up much of a fight on Haskins’ 4-yard run with 2:17 left that gave Michigan a 15-point lead.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 45, GEORGIA TECH 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, two to tight end Brock Bowers, and Georgia finished its undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech.

Georgia (12-0) gained momentum for next week’s much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta. It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

Georgia, which began the day leading the nation with its averages of 7.5 points and 236 yards allowed, posted its third shutout while giving up only 171 yards.

Bowers had a 77-yard touchdown catch, and Kenny McIntosh added a 59-yard scoring run. Bowers, a freshman, also scored on a 9-yard catch. He has 10 touchdown receptions, a school record for tight ends.

Georgia Tech (3-9) finished with three wins for the third consecutive season under coach Geoff Collins.

NO. 9 BAYLOR 27, TEXAS TECH 24

WACO, Texas (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Baylor, and the Bears held off Texas Tech to keep alive their hopes of making the Big 12 championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Abram Smith ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 8), who had to wait for the outcome of Saturday night’s game between No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Oklahoma. The Cowboys were already locked into their first Big 12 title game, and a win over the Sooners in Bedlam would put Baylor in.

The Red Raiders (6-6, 3-6) still had one more chance after stopping Baylor on fourth down on its 12 with 1:18 and no timeouts left. They got in position for a 53-yard field goal attempt by Jonathan Garibay, who had plenty of leg but pushed the kick wide left on the final play. Garibay, who was 13 of- 3 on field goals before then, had a game-ending 62-yarder to beat Iowa State two week earlier.

NORTH TEXAS 45, NO. 15 UTSA 23

DENTON, Texas (AP) — No. 15 UTSA’s undefeated season ended in a blowout as North Texas running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns.

Quarterback Frank Harris had two of UTSA’s three lost fumbles among six overall before sitting the second half at rain-soaked Apogee Stadium, a 10-year-old facility where a Top 25 team had never played.

UTSA (11-1, 7-1 Conference USA), which never started with more than five consecutive wins in the program’s first nine seasons, is still hosting the conference championship game Friday night against either Western Kentucky or Marshall. No. 1 Georgia and fourth-ranked Cincinnati are the remaining undefeated FBS teams.

The Roadrunners, ranked 10th nationally in rushing defense, had given up six touchdowns on the ground all season. The Mean Green (6-6, 5-3) matched that late in the third quarter of their fifth consecutive victory that followed a six-game losing streak as UNT earned bowl eligibility.

Ragsdale, a redshirt freshman, had a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns.

NO. 19 HOUSTON 45, UCONN 17

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns and Houston completed its regular season with a victory over UConn in cold and windy conditions.

Nathaniel Dell caught two touchdown passes, and Jake Herslow and Jeremy Singleton each topped 100 receiving yards to go with a TD apiece for Houston (11-1, 8-0 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars will play at No. 4 Cincinnati for the conference title next Saturday.

Freshman Alton McCaskill had a 31-yard touchdown run, his 16th of the year for the Cougars, but left the game in the second quarter holding his right shoulder. He finished with 54 yards on the ground.

The Cougars led 21-10 at halftime and scored on their first four possessions of the second half to put the game away. Tune completed 20 of his 31 passes in three quarters of work.

UConn (1-11) introduced new coach Jim Mora at a news conference before the game. The former NFL and UCLA coach takes over the program on Monday.

NO. 21 WAKE FOREST 41, BOSTON COLLEGE 10

BOSTON (AP) — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Wake Forest beat Boston College for a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1) will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.

Hartman completed 20 of 32 passes for 236 yards and ran 11 times for 51 yards.

BC finished the season 6-6 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.