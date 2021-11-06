CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Jacksonville State's Grass out…

Jacksonville State’s Grass out as coach ahead of FBS move

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 7:52 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacksonville State will enter the Football Bowl Subdivision with a new coach.

The school said Saturday that it and and coach John Grass “mutually agreed to part ways.” Grass announced the decision after the Gamecocks’ 40-25 win over Abilene Christian, leaving with two games remaining in the season.

The move came a day after an announcement that Jacksonville State will join Conference USA and begin its transition from FCS to FBS.

Grass spent one season as offensive coordinator at his alma mater before replacing Bill Clark as head coach in 2014. He went 72-26 in nearly eight seasons, winning six Ohio Valley Conference championships.

