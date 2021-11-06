Jackson State runs away from Texas Southern, wins 41-21

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Wideman and JD Martin ran…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Wideman and JD Martin ran 51 yards for a score as Jackson State broke a 21-21 third-quarter tie to earn a 41-21 win over Texas Southern Saturday to remain unbeaten in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Jacorey Howard carried just two times for three yards, but each run ended in the end zone and his two-yard run with 5:44 left in the third quarter pulled Texas Southern even at 21-21.

Peytton Pickett finished with 104 yards on 15 carries to lead Jackson State and his 54-yard dash four minutes into the game gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Howard punched in from the 1 and Dominic Franklin scored from the 5 to put Texas Southern (2-6, 2-4) in front, 14-7 early in the second quarter, but Jackson State rallied with a pair of touchdowns to lead 21-14 at intermission.

Sanders finished 25 of 41 for 305 yards and three touchdowns to lead Jackson State (8-1, 6-0). Keith Corbin III caught nine passes for 111 yards.

Texas Southern managed just 79 yards passing but LaDarius Owens carried 23 times for 198 yards and the Tigers finished with 259 yards on the ground.

