CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Incarnate Word's Cameron Ward…

Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward passes for 610 yards, 7 TDs

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 8:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward passed for 610 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 24-yarder to Robert Ferrel with 25 seconds remaining, and Incarnate Word beat sixth-ranked Southeastern Louisiana 55-52 on Saturday to spoil Cole Kelley’s six-touchdown performance.

Ferrel was one of three Incarnate Word players with two touchdown receiving. Taylor Grimes caught 12 passes for 193 yards, and he also passed for a 6-yard score, Darion Chafin added seven catches for 142 yards and Ferrel caught six passes for 78 yards.

Incarnate Word running back Kevin Brown scored on an 80-yard reception for a 49-45 lead with 4:05 remaining. SE Louisiana answered with a five-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead on a 4-yard run at 1:55 before Incarnate Word drove the field in nine plays, covering 75 yards.

SE Louisiana’s 54-yard field goal attempt as time expired was no good.

Kelley passed for 627 yards and three touchdowns, and added 50 yards on the ground with three TDs for SE Louisiana (7-2, 5-1). Austin Mitchell had 169 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Gage Larvadain added 115 yards and a score.

Kelley’s 627 yards of total offense ranks fourth in FCS history, with Ward moving into ninth with 610.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up