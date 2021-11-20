CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Incarnate Word wins outright Southland title

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:49 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for three touchdowns and Incarnate Word defeated Houston Baptist 55-14 on Saturday to win the outright Southland Conference title.

The Cardinals (9-2, 7-1) had already clinched the conference’s automatic FCS playoff bid before beating the winless Huskies (0-8, 0-11).

Ward was 27 of 34 for 314 yards with his three scores but gave up a pick-6 to Corey Smooth. Darion Chafin caught two TD passes and Kevin Brown rushed for two scores.

Moses Reynolds kicked off a 35-point first quarter for the Cardinals when he returned an interception for a touchdown. Ward threw touchdown passes to CJ Hardy and Chafin and Marcus Cooper and Brown scored rushing TDs in the blitz of points.

The Cardinals picked off four passes by the Huskies’ Orion Olivas.

It was 42-14 at halftime and 52-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

