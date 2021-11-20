CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Idaho beats Idaho St. 14-0; last game for both head coaches

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:09 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Zach Borisch and Trase Le Texier each had a short-yardage touchdown run, and Idaho beat Idaho State 14-0 on Saturday in the last game for both head coaches.

Idaho State (1-10, 1-7 Big Sky Conference) announced before the game that Rob Phenicie, on contract until January 2023, will be reassigned. Phenicie has been in the program since 2015, the last five as head coach.

Idaho (4-7, 3-5) had announced on Thursday that its boosters will buy out the remaining year of Paul Petrino’s contract. He has been at the helm since 2013 which included the program’s transition from FBS to FCS.

Le Texier carried the ball just once and scored from the 1 early in the first quarter. Borisch completed 5 of 8 passes and added 64 yards on the ground that included a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:37 left in the first.

The Bengals were 0 for 2 in the red zone and twice turned the ball over with fumbles. Sagan Gronauer and Hunter Hays were a combined 18-of-32 passing for 195 yards.

It was the 42nd meeting in the rivalry that dates to 1929. Idaho leads the series 29-13.

