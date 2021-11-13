CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Hill, Smith power Rhode Island past New Hampshire 28-3

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:45 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw four touchdown passes — two of them to freshman running back Jaylen Smith — and Rhode Island cruised to a 28-3 victory over New Hampshire in Colonial Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Hill connected with Smith for an 81-yard scoring strike on Rhode Island’s third play from scrimmage as the Rams (7-3, 4-3) grabbed a 7-0 lead. Hill hooked up with Matt Pires for a 6-yard score with 1:38 left before halftime for a 14-3 lead.

Hill and Smith teamed up for a 2-yard TD in the third quarter. Hill fired a 20-yard scoring strike to Ivory Frimpong in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Hill completed 12 of 23 passes for 221 yards. Smith ran for 117 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 88 yards.

Bret Edwards connected on 10 of 16 passes for 85 yards for the Wildcats (3-7, 2-5). Backup Tommy Herion was 5-of-15 passing for 50 yards with a pick. New Hampshire managed just 159 yards of offense. Freshman Sean Lehane had a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter.

