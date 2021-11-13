CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Hail Mary alert, South Dakota beats SDSU 23-20 on final play

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:33 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Carson Camp connected with Jeremiah Webb on a 57-yard Hail Mary as time expired to help South Dakota beat South Dakota State 23-30 on Saturday.

Camp eluded pressure from South Dakota State’s three-man pass rush, and heaved it to about the 4-yard line where it was tipped several times. Webb outjumped teammate Caleb Vander Esch at the 1 and took a step into the end zone. Webb and his teammates rushed to the other side of the end zone in celebration.

South Dakota (7-3, 5-2) won its second straight game against SDSU in the 115th edition of the series dating to 1889. Before the 2019 season, the teams did not meet last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota had not beaten SDSU since 2000.

Camp was 19-of-27 passing for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for South Dakota. Nate Thomas rushed for 90 yards and a score.

Chris Oladokun was intercepted twice for South Dakota State (7-3, 4-3). Pierre Strong Jr. carried it 28 times for 103 yards and a score.

