Haener’s 3 TDs, rugged defense lead Fresno State victory

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:57 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and the Fresno State defense shut down New Mexico in a 34-7 victory on Saturday night.

Haener completed 24 of 31 passes. Jordan Mims caught four passes for 103 yards with a touchdown.

Fresno State allowed just 196 yards and seven first downs. New Mexico quarterback Isaiah Chavez attempted only seven passes, completing three for 34 yards. Freshman running back Aaron Dumas had a season-high 143 yards, only 53 yards less than his team’s total offense.

Fresno State led 24-0 at halftime on a short touchdown run by Ronnie Rivers, Haener touchdown passes of 23 yards to Raymond Pauwels Jr. and 21 yards to Josh Kelly, and a 51-yard Cesar Silva field goal.

In the second half, Silva booted a 48-yarder, Dumas scored on a 1-yard run for the Lobos, and Haener hit Mims for a 4-yard touchdown pass after they had connected on a 75-yard play earlier in the drive.

