CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Guggenheim helps Nicholls beat…

Guggenheim helps Nicholls beat penalty-plagued McNeese 24-14

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Collin Guggenheim ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nicholls State to a 24-14 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Kohen Granier came off the bench and threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Colonels (4-4, 3-2 Southland Conference). Granier replaced Lindsey Scott Jr., who is close to 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, but threw two interceptions in this game as the offense sputtered early.

Guggenheim’s 1-yard plunge capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that produced a 21-14 lead with 6:10 left.

The game was close with Nicholls getting 367 yards and McNeese 352. The Colonels lost the turnover battle 3-1. However, the Cowboys (3-5, 2-3) had 13 penalties for 179 yards.

A last-minute field goal clinched the win and entering their final drive, the Cowboys had more penalty yards than either the running game or passing game, until a late scramble.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up