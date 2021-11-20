CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Football » Gore accounts for 3TDs…

Gore accounts for 3TDs to send S. Miss past Louisiana Tech

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 12:44 AM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. threw two touchdowns on four completions and Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana Tech 35-19 on Friday night.

Gore was one of three players at quarterback that totaled 110 passing yards as the Golden Eagles (2-9, 1-6 Conference USA) dumped Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) in its last home game of the year.

Though listed as a running back, Gore was 4-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a pick and ran for a score. His TD passes — the first of his career — of 9 and 39 yards to Jason Brownlee contributed to a 21-9 halftime lead.

Trey Baldwin’s 43-yard fumble recovery for a score brought the Bulldogs within 21-19 with 11:58 left, but Antavious Willis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Gunter a little more than five minutes later for 28-19 Southern Miss lead.

Willis, a redshirt freshman defensive back, was 3-for-3 passing for 32 yards.

Dajon Richard ran for 120 yards on 22 carries for Southern Miss.

Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 88 yards on 17 carries for Louisiana Tech.

