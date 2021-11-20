CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Gardner-Webb scores 28 in fourth, defeats NC A&T 35-27

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:31 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes and Gardner-Webb scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to defeat North Carolina A&T 35-27 on Saturday.

Trailing 20-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs (4-7, 2-5 Big South) scored four consecutive touchdowns. First came some deception, as wide receiver Justin Franklin threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jordan. Fisher followed with a short touchdown run and two TD passes to Narii Gaither for a 35-20 lead.

North Carolina A&T (5-6, 3-4) was held to 168 yards but built its 20-7 lead on a pair of field goals, a 52-yard fumble return TD by Stephan Davis and an 11-yard run by Kingsley Ifedi, the Aggies’ only offensive touchdown. Aaron Harris returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown following Gardner-Webb’s last score.

