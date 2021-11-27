HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Football » Finn, Koback lead Toledo…

Finn, Koback lead Toledo past Akron 49-14

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw four touchdown passes, Bryant Koback scored three times, and Toledo rolled over Akron 49-14 on Saturday.

Finn completed 16 of 26 passes for 257 yards. Koback, who had 185 yards total offense, ran for two touchdowns and caught a 51-yard pass from Finn for another. One of his TD runs was a 44-yarder.

In addition to the long hookup with Koback, Finn’s TD passes were 23 yards to Devin Maddox, 33 yards to Drew Rosi and 22 yards to Isaiah Winstead.

Koback had 15 carries for 135 yards and three receptions for 53 yards. The Rockets (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American) had 582 total yards.

Kato Nelson completed 10 of 25 passes for 164 yards and both of Akron’s touchdowns. Jonzell Norrils carried 13 times for 90 yards for the Zips (2-10, 1-7) and caught both of Nelson’s TD passes, one a 72-yarder in the fourth quarter.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up