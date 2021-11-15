FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|239
|104
|10
|0
|392
|162
|Houston
|7
|0
|279
|163
|9
|1
|389
|208
|SMU
|4
|2
|244
|167
|8
|2
|416
|259
|East Carolina
|4
|2
|196
|126
|6
|4
|305
|245
|UCF
|4
|3
|186
|185
|6
|4
|320
|272
|Tulsa
|3
|3
|134
|166
|4
|6
|235
|288
|Memphis
|2
|4
|159
|165
|5
|5
|315
|292
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|7
|151
|274
|Temple
|1
|5
|69
|248
|3
|7
|172
|368
|South Florida
|1
|5
|166
|215
|2
|8
|251
|354
|Tulane
|0
|6
|112
|212
|1
|9
|258
|361
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 45, South Florida 28
Saturday’s Games
Houston 37, Temple 8
SMU 55, UCF 28
East Carolina 30, Memphis 29
Tulsa 20, Tulane 13
Friday, Nov. 19
Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
South Florida at Tulane, Noon
SMU at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|6
|1
|294
|209
|9
|1
|447
|291
|Clemson
|5
|2
|148
|133
|7
|3
|244
|153
|NC State
|4
|2
|188
|131
|7
|3
|322
|189
|Louisville
|3
|4
|204
|169
|5
|5
|300
|250
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|170
|207
|4
|6
|284
|271
|Boston College
|2
|4
|98
|134
|6
|4
|263
|199
|Syracuse
|2
|4
|146
|173
|5
|5
|268
|244
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|225
|135
|8
|2
|435
|227
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|4
|353
|305
|Miami
|3
|3
|200
|200
|5
|5
|324
|305
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|280
|270
|5
|5
|373
|331
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|137
|130
|5
|5
|243
|213
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|7
|288
|302
|Duke
|0
|6
|87
|264
|3
|7
|242
|368
___
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 30, North Carolina 23
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 41, Syracuse 3
Clemson 44, Uconn 7
Florida St. 31, Miami 28
Virginia Tech 48, Duke 17
Boston College 41, Georgia Tech 30
Wake Forest 45, NC State 42
Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3
Thursday, Nov. 18
Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon
Florida St. at Boston College, Noon
Wofford at North Carolina, Noon
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|1
|261
|194
|9
|1
|400
|245
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|1
|250
|105
|9
|1
|322
|164
|Baylor
|5
|2
|221
|148
|8
|2
|354
|199
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|196
|164
|7
|3
|289
|211
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|244
|165
|6
|4
|325
|205
|Texas Tech
|3
|4
|216
|271
|6
|4
|336
|335
|TCU
|2
|5
|186
|266
|4
|6
|299
|343
|Texas
|2
|5
|261
|267
|4
|6
|378
|325
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|140
|190
|4
|6
|257
|241
|Kansas
|1
|6
|121
|326
|2
|8
|193
|441
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 27, Oklahoma 14
Kansas St. 34, West Virginia 17
Texas Tech 41, Iowa St. 38
Kansas 57, Texas 56
Oklahoma St. 63, TCU 17
Saturday, Nov. 20
Texas at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|198
|80
|9
|1
|311
|116
|Sacramento St.
|7
|0
|253
|115
|8
|2
|318
|198
|E. Washington
|5
|2
|310
|165
|8
|2
|470
|268
|Montana
|5
|2
|207
|105
|8
|2
|293
|133
|UC Davis
|5
|2
|177
|139
|8
|2
|309
|190
|Portland St.
|4
|3
|195
|183
|5
|5
|275
|283
|Weber St.
|4
|3
|214
|118
|5
|5
|296
|198
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|182
|214
|4
|6
|226
|309
|Idaho
|2
|5
|183
|249
|3
|7
|265
|347
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|85
|216
|3
|7
|147
|281
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|96
|258
|2
|8
|148
|386
|Idaho St.
|1
|6
|130
|218
|1
|9
|168
|361
|S. Utah
|0
|8
|141
|311
|1
|10
|209
|432
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 30, N. Arizona 3
Montana St. 20, Idaho 13
Weber St. 62, S. Utah 0
E. Washington 38, UC Davis 20
Cal Poly 32, Idaho St. 29
Sacramento St. 49, Portland St. 20
Saturday, Nov. 20
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|0
|185
|97
|9
|1
|299
|183
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|253
|104
|7
|3
|337
|253
|Hampton
|3
|3
|140
|158
|5
|5
|281
|312
|NC A&T
|3
|3
|125
|145
|5
|5
|224
|250
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|172
|181
|4
|5
|238
|233
|Campbell
|2
|4
|149
|178
|3
|7
|265
|301
|North Alabama
|2
|4
|209
|212
|2
|8
|275
|339
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|159
|259
|3
|6
|181
|320
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|148
|206
|3
|7
|291
|308
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Robert Morris 7
Hampton 28, Campbell 21
Charleston Southern 32, Gardner-Webb 24
NC A&T 27, SC State 17
Kennesaw St. 28, North Alabama 24
Saturday, Nov. 20
Campbell at Robert Morris, Noon
Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon
Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
North Alabama at Hampton, 1 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|335
|140
|9
|1
|463
|202
|Michigan
|6
|1
|206
|127
|9
|1
|347
|161
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|218
|163
|9
|1
|346
|225
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|150
|121
|6
|4
|260
|171
|Maryland
|2
|5
|140
|274
|5
|5
|269
|314
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|107
|193
|5
|5
|230
|227
|Indiana
|0
|7
|73
|237
|2
|8
|186
|320
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|5
|2
|166
|125
|8
|2
|247
|163
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|195
|84
|7
|3
|262
|146
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|184
|152
|6
|4
|255
|192
|Purdue
|4
|3
|162
|177
|6
|4
|254
|225
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
|Northwestern
|1
|6
|89
|227
|3
|7
|171
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 38, Indiana 3
Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7
Michigan 21, Penn St. 17
Iowa 27, Minnesota 22
Ohio St. 59, Purdue 31
Michigan St. 40, Maryland 21
Saturday, Nov. 20
Rutgers at Penn St., Noon
Michigan St. at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern vs. Purdue at Chicago, Noon
Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|1
|223
|112
|9
|1
|379
|160
|Villanova
|6
|1
|209
|109
|8
|2
|328
|153
|Rhode Island
|4
|3
|124
|169
|7
|3
|249
|236
|William & Mary
|4
|3
|177
|170
|6
|4
|228
|223
|Elon
|4
|3
|166
|168
|5
|5
|222
|259
|Delaware
|3
|4
|147
|171
|5
|5
|204
|236
|Maine
|3
|4
|162
|200
|5
|5
|242
|277
|Richmond
|3
|4
|165
|165
|5
|5
|244
|203
|Stony Brook
|3
|4
|152
|156
|4
|6
|197
|238
|Towson
|3
|4
|146
|176
|4
|6
|205
|259
|New Hampshire
|2
|5
|115
|165
|3
|7
|162
|293
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|123
|148
|2
|8
|194
|252
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 35, Umass 10
Rhode Island 28, New Hampshire 3
Albany (NY) 41, Morgan St. 14
Villanova 33, Stony Brook 14
Elon 37, Towson 14
Richmond 51, Delaware 27
James Madison 32, William & Mary 22
Saturday, Nov. 20
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|258
|146
|6
|4
|414
|286
|Marshall
|4
|2
|177
|102
|6
|4
|338
|192
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|172
|221
|5
|5
|264
|303
|FAU
|3
|3
|167
|144
|5
|5
|271
|230
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|3
|192
|165
|5
|5
|313
|269
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|154
|151
|4
|6
|262
|280
|FIU
|0
|6
|107
|272
|1
|9
|220
|390
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|6
|0
|240
|115
|10
|0
|386
|190
|UAB
|5
|1
|202
|102
|7
|3
|280
|215
|UTEP
|3
|3
|138
|129
|6
|4
|239
|227
|North Texas
|3
|3
|132
|168
|4
|6
|249
|300
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|4
|143
|188
|3
|7
|286
|338
|Rice
|2
|4
|123
|191
|3
|7
|195
|365
|Southern Miss.
|0
|6
|73
|184
|1
|9
|140
|299
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 42, Rice 21
UAB 21, Marshall 14
Old Dominion 30, FAU 16
Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32
UTSA 27, Southern Miss. 17
Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 10
North Texas 20, UTEP 17
Friday, Nov. 19
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
FAU at W. Kentucky, Noon
Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.
North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|5
|1
|147
|74
|8
|1
|254
|116
|Princeton
|5
|1
|174
|132
|8
|1
|300
|160
|Harvard
|4
|2
|178
|93
|7
|2
|290
|118
|Yale
|4
|2
|202
|172
|5
|4
|268
|213
|Columbia
|3
|3
|123
|141
|6
|3
|217
|199
|Penn
|1
|5
|113
|151
|3
|6
|177
|181
|Brown
|1
|5
|180
|281
|2
|7
|264
|372
|Cornell
|1
|5
|110
|183
|2
|7
|175
|255
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard 23, Penn 7
Columbia 23, Brown 17
Princeton 35, Yale 20
Dartmouth 41, Cornell 7
Saturday, Nov. 20
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|2
|222
|250
|5
|5
|315
|368
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|2
|176
|121
|5
|5
|268
|231
|Ohio
|3
|3
|183
|167
|3
|7
|238
|308
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|189
|209
|4
|6
|321
|306
|Bowling Green
|1
|5
|163
|244
|3
|7
|229
|324
|Akron
|1
|5
|148
|209
|2
|8
|224
|387
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|5
|1
|199
|185
|7
|3
|315
|333
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|207
|177
|6
|4
|328
|287
|E. Michigan
|3
|3
|197
|184
|6
|4
|340
|282
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|198
|209
|6
|4
|307
|300
|Ball St.
|3
|3
|172
|152
|5
|5
|256
|278
|Toledo
|3
|3
|197
|144
|5
|5
|326
|215
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 45, Buffalo 18
W. Michigan 45, Akron 40
Ohio 34, E. Michigan 26
Wednesday’s Games
N. Illinois 30, Ball St. 29
Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17
Cent. Michigan 54, Kent St. 30
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Kent St. at Akron, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|4
|0
|92
|57
|5
|5
|237
|283
|NC Central
|3
|1
|135
|107
|5
|5
|234
|259
|Norfolk St.
|2
|2
|138
|117
|6
|4
|344
|307
|Delaware St.
|2
|2
|79
|82
|5
|5
|230
|244
|Howard
|1
|4
|120
|135
|2
|8
|204
|322
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|1
|9
|126
|326
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 26
NC Central 45, Howard 27
Albany (NY) 41, Morgan St. 14
NC A&T 27, SC State 17
Saturday, Nov. 20
Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon
Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|209
|96
|9
|1
|336
|109
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|266
|201
|7
|3
|325
|258
|S. Illinois
|5
|2
|230
|198
|7
|3
|355
|253
|South Dakota
|5
|2
|194
|136
|7
|3
|290
|174
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|3
|237
|143
|7
|3
|386
|180
|N. Iowa
|3
|4
|161
|159
|5
|5
|249
|194
|North Dakota
|3
|4
|151
|137
|5
|5
|248
|199
|Illinois St.
|2
|5
|112
|172
|4
|6
|192
|231
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|105
|254
|4
|6
|160
|320
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|181
|251
|2
|8
|265
|386
|Youngstown St.
|1
|6
|154
|253
|2
|7
|212
|336
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 49, Youngstown St. 17
S. Illinois 47, Indiana St. 21
South Dakota 23, S. Dakota St. 20
North Dakota 14, Illinois St. 7
Missouri St. 34, N. Iowa 27
Saturday, Nov. 20
Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|1
|130
|95
|9
|1
|277
|171
|Fresno St.
|5
|2
|191
|156
|8
|3
|363
|234
|Nevada
|4
|2
|206
|149
|7
|3
|349
|242
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|139
|180
|5
|6
|231
|278
|UNLV
|2
|4
|152
|174
|2
|8
|215
|318
|Hawaii
|1
|5
|111
|170
|4
|7
|286
|349
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|5
|1
|205
|168
|8
|2
|334
|262
|Air Force
|4
|2
|180
|131
|7
|3
|283
|176
|Boise St.
|4
|2
|166
|114
|6
|4
|297
|201
|Colorado St.
|2
|4
|149
|141
|3
|7
|229
|237
|Wyoming
|1
|5
|82
|122
|5
|5
|220
|215
|New Mexico
|1
|5
|62
|173
|3
|7
|136
|269
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 23, Wyoming 13
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 27, Hawaii 13
Air Force 35, Colorado St. 21
Fresno St. 34, New Mexico 7
San Diego St. 23, Nevada 21
Utah St. 48, San Jose St. 17
Friday, Nov. 19
Air Force at Nevada, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|5
|1
|125
|70
|7
|3
|187
|140
|Duquesne
|4
|2
|164
|151
|6
|3
|251
|229
|Bryant
|4
|2
|167
|109
|6
|4
|272
|235
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|2
|163
|82
|5
|5
|231
|186
|CCSU
|3
|3
|157
|143
|3
|7
|208
|318
|Merrimack
|2
|4
|129
|159
|5
|5
|292
|244
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|4
|108
|211
|2
|7
|125
|367
|Wagner
|0
|6
|93
|181
|0
|10
|141
|380
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 27, Wagner 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 22, Merrimack 6
Duquesne 31, CCSU 27
Bryant 52, LIU Brooklyn 7
Saturday, Nov. 20
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
Bryant at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|6
|0
|214
|110
|9
|1
|337
|237
|Murray St.
|4
|3
|165
|196
|5
|5
|217
|265
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|140
|180
|5
|5
|207
|241
|Austin Peay
|3
|3
|177
|110
|5
|5
|310
|254
|SE Missouri
|3
|4
|203
|169
|3
|7
|266
|327
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|4
|85
|139
|3
|7
|182
|302
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|92
|172
|1
|9
|147
|292
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. 28, SE Missouri 10
UT Martin 42, Tennessee Tech 3
Austin Peay 36, Tennessee St. 7
Saturday, Nov. 20
Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon
Murray St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
UT Martin at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|1
|239
|167
|9
|1
|353
|226
|Oregon St.
|4
|3
|232
|206
|6
|4
|340
|263
|Washington St.
|4
|3
|171
|189
|5
|5
|257
|260
|Washington
|3
|4
|159
|165
|4
|6
|228
|212
|California
|2
|4
|115
|114
|3
|6
|206
|200
|Stanford
|2
|6
|172
|256
|3
|7
|220
|303
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|6
|1
|269
|162
|7
|3
|357
|238
|Arizona St.
|5
|2
|213
|161
|7
|3
|308
|212
|UCLA
|4
|3
|215
|197
|6
|4
|334
|274
|Southern Cal
|3
|4
|220
|222
|4
|5
|266
|260
|Colorado
|2
|5
|150
|228
|3
|7
|192
|275
|Arizona
|1
|6
|124
|212
|1
|9
|173
|295
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah 38, Arizona 29
Oregon St. 35, Stanford 14
Arizona St. 35, Washington 30
UCLA 44, Colorado 20
Oregon 38, Washington St. 24
Friday, Nov. 19
Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|0
|208
|70
|8
|2
|345
|203
|Fordham
|4
|1
|208
|162
|6
|4
|339
|306
|Colgate
|4
|1
|121
|89
|4
|6
|161
|256
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|115
|120
|3
|7
|172
|242
|Lehigh
|2
|3
|104
|111
|2
|8
|110
|275
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|116
|185
|2
|7
|169
|278
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|58
|193
|1
|9
|98
|372
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 23, Georgetown 9
Army 63, Bucknell 10
Colgate 20, Lafayette 13
Holy Cross 52, Fordham 24
Saturday, Nov. 20
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Fordham at Colgate, Noon
Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|6
|1
|282
|189
|7
|2
|334
|260
|San Diego
|6
|1
|208
|128
|6
|4
|242
|261
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|2
|181
|110
|6
|3
|196
|163
|Morehead St.
|5
|2
|202
|174
|6
|4
|309
|310
|Marist
|5
|2
|176
|130
|5
|4
|207
|201
|Dayton
|5
|3
|291
|236
|6
|4
|311
|301
|Valparaiso
|4
|3
|232
|175
|4
|6
|260
|295
|Stetson
|2
|5
|144
|198
|4
|6
|247
|291
|Drake
|1
|6
|61
|98
|2
|8
|113
|184
|Butler
|0
|7
|101
|259
|2
|8
|234
|356
|Presbyterian
|0
|7
|237
|418
|2
|8
|389
|536
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 38, Davidson 29
Valparaiso 47, Butler 3
Morehead St. 36, Stetson 35
St. Thomas (Minn.) 21, Drake 14
Marist 57, Presbyterian 32
Saturday, Nov. 20
Butler at Marist, Noon
Drake at Davidson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|321
|66
|10
|0
|387
|76
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|7
|3
|292
|228
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|233
|248
|5
|5
|361
|295
|Missouri
|2
|4
|140
|231
|5
|5
|315
|359
|Florida
|2
|5
|188
|188
|5
|5
|335
|274
|South Carolina
|2
|5
|146
|213
|5
|5
|235
|244
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|71
|241
|2
|8
|151
|354
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|1
|232
|138
|9
|1
|446
|182
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|184
|186
|8
|2
|369
|262
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|191
|144
|7
|3
|276
|161
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|207
|187
|6
|4
|295
|262
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|141
|178
|7
|3
|309
|229
|Auburn
|3
|3
|140
|159
|6
|4
|316
|221
|LSU
|2
|5
|161
|200
|4
|6
|271
|266
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 43, Auburn 34
Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3
Florida 70, Samford 52
Georgia 41, Tennessee 17
Missouri 31, South Carolina 28
Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17
Mississippi 29, Texas A&M 19
Arkansas 16, LSU 13
Saturday, Nov. 20
Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon
New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon
Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon
Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon
Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|6
|1
|246
|179
|9
|1
|352
|202
|Mercer
|6
|1
|199
|141
|7
|2
|282
|189
|Chattanooga
|5
|2
|209
|106
|6
|4
|272
|164
|VMI
|4
|3
|234
|208
|6
|4
|320
|313
|Furman
|3
|4
|164
|162
|5
|5
|226
|225
|Samford
|3
|4
|252
|276
|4
|6
|383
|393
|W. Carolina
|3
|4
|242
|271
|3
|7
|304
|430
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|167
|254
|3
|7
|247
|357
|Wofford
|0
|8
|177
|293
|1
|9
|211
|346
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida 70, Samford 52
The Citadel 45, Wofford 44
Furman 37, VMI 31
ETSU 56, W. Carolina 35
Mercer 10, Chattanooga 6
Saturday, Nov. 20
Wofford at North Carolina, Noon
Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|6
|1
|258
|172
|8
|2
|381
|259
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|339
|224
|8
|2
|486
|307
|Nicholls
|4
|3
|250
|189
|5
|5
|322
|272
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|176
|156
|4
|6
|250
|256
|Northwestern St.
|2
|5
|156
|263
|2
|8
|190
|355
|Houston Baptist
|0
|7
|120
|295
|0
|10
|177
|404
___
Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. 44, Houston Baptist 3
Incarnate Word 27, Nicholls 23
SE Louisiana 56, Northwestern St. 28
Thursday, Nov. 18
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|7
|0
|228
|97
|9
|1
|297
|142
|Florida A&M
|6
|1
|192
|93
|8
|2
|273
|145
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3
|240
|251
|6
|3
|327
|327
|Alabama St.
|2
|5
|159
|205
|3
|6
|173
|280
|MVSU
|2
|5
|162
|208
|3
|7
|192
|317
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|5
|172
|210
|2
|8
|249
|353
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|227
|145
|7
|2
|273
|212
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|228
|199
|6
|4
|276
|260
|Southern U.
|3
|4
|196
|200
|4
|6
|264
|310
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|144
|186
|3
|7
|160
|278
|Texas Southern
|2
|5
|228
|259
|3
|7
|338
|373
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|6
|134
|257
|2
|8
|194
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 31, Grambling St. 14
MVSU 44, Alabama St. 31
Alabama A&M 52, Texas Southern 49
Florida A&M 37, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Alcorn St. 31, Prairie View 29
Jackson St. 21, Southern U. 17
Saturday, Nov. 20
Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|5
|1
|226
|133
|8
|2
|357
|217
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|2
|241
|134
|8
|2
|423
|198
|Georgia St.
|4
|2
|179
|157
|5
|5
|250
|302
|Troy
|3
|3
|154
|175
|5
|5
|257
|231
|Georgia Southern
|2
|5
|177
|208
|3
|7
|223
|316
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|0
|218
|116
|9
|1
|312
|192
|Texas State
|2
|4
|134
|192
|3
|7
|232
|339
|South Alabama
|2
|5
|183
|183
|5
|5
|264
|230
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|168
|274
|4
|6
|221
|354
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|134
|242
|2
|8
|261
|411
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. 42, Coastal Carolina 40
Appalachian St. 31, South Alabama 7
Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30
Louisiana-Lafayette 35, Troy 21
Arkansas St. 27, Louisiana-Monroe 24
Saturday, Nov. 20
Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|0
|295
|134
|9
|0
|389
|164
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|2
|200
|137
|7
|3
|341
|191
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|175
|136
|6
|4
|265
|244
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|2
|127
|136
|5
|5
|211
|273
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|3
|213
|183
|5
|5
|376
|292
|Abilene Christian
|3
|4
|197
|173
|5
|5
|302
|245
|Tarleton St.
|2
|4
|126
|155
|5
|5
|272
|237
|Lamar
|0
|7
|100
|292
|2
|8
|164
|359
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|1
|9
|180
|381
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 42, E. Kentucky 28
Abilene Christian 29, Tarleton St. 3
Jacksonville St. 38, Lamar 7
Stephen F. Austin 27, Cent. Arkansas 14
Dixie St. 62, Fort Lewis 21
Saturday, Nov. 20
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|3
|351
|187
|Army
|6
|3
|326
|218
|Umass
|1
|9
|152
|440
|Notre Dame
|9
|1
|323
|205
|BYU
|8
|2
|333
|243
|New Mexico St.
|1
|9
|211
|402
|Uconn
|1
|9
|153
|368
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 35, Umass 10
Army 63, Bucknell 10
Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3
Clemson 44, Uconn 7
Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3
Saturday, Nov. 20
Umass at Army, Noon
New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.
Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.
BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.