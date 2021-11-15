FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 239 104 10 0 392 162 Houston 7 0 279 163 9 1 389 208 SMU 4 2 244 167 8 2 416 259 East Carolina 4 2 196 126 6 4 305 245 UCF 4 3 186 185 6 4 320 272 Tulsa 3 3 134 166 4 6 235 288 Memphis 2 4 159 165 5 5 315 292 Navy 2 4 135 168 2 7 151 274 Temple 1 5 69 248 3 7 172 368 South Florida 1 5 166 215 2 8 251 354 Tulane 0 6 112 212 1 9 258 361

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 45, South Florida 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 37, Temple 8

SMU 55, UCF 28

East Carolina 30, Memphis 29

Tulsa 20, Tulane 13

Friday, Nov. 19

Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

SMU at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 6 1 294 209 9 1 447 291 Clemson 5 2 148 133 7 3 244 153 NC State 4 2 188 131 7 3 322 189 Louisville 3 4 204 169 5 5 300 250 Florida St. 3 4 170 207 4 6 284 271 Boston College 2 4 98 134 6 4 263 199 Syracuse 2 4 146 173 5 5 268 244

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 5 1 225 135 8 2 435 227 Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 4 353 305 Miami 3 3 200 200 5 5 324 305 North Carolina 4 4 280 270 5 5 373 331 Virginia Tech 3 3 137 130 5 5 243 213 Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 7 288 302 Duke 0 6 87 264 3 7 242 368

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 30, North Carolina 23

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 41, Syracuse 3

Clemson 44, Uconn 7

Florida St. 31, Miami 28

Virginia Tech 48, Duke 17

Boston College 41, Georgia Tech 30

Wake Forest 45, NC State 42

Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 6 1 261 194 9 1 400 245 Oklahoma St. 6 1 250 105 9 1 322 164 Baylor 5 2 221 148 8 2 354 199 Kansas St. 4 3 196 164 7 3 289 211 Iowa St. 4 3 244 165 6 4 325 205 Texas Tech 3 4 216 271 6 4 336 335 TCU 2 5 186 266 4 6 299 343 Texas 2 5 261 267 4 6 378 325 West Virginia 2 5 140 190 4 6 257 241 Kansas 1 6 121 326 2 8 193 441

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 27, Oklahoma 14

Kansas St. 34, West Virginia 17

Texas Tech 41, Iowa St. 38

Kansas 57, Texas 56

Oklahoma St. 63, TCU 17

Saturday, Nov. 20

Texas at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 7 0 198 80 9 1 311 116 Sacramento St. 7 0 253 115 8 2 318 198 E. Washington 5 2 310 165 8 2 470 268 Montana 5 2 207 105 8 2 293 133 UC Davis 5 2 177 139 8 2 309 190 Portland St. 4 3 195 183 5 5 275 283 Weber St. 4 3 214 118 5 5 296 198 N. Arizona 3 4 182 214 4 6 226 309 Idaho 2 5 183 249 3 7 265 347 N. Colorado 2 5 85 216 3 7 147 281 Cal Poly 1 6 96 258 2 8 148 386 Idaho St. 1 6 130 218 1 9 168 361 S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 30, N. Arizona 3

Montana St. 20, Idaho 13

Weber St. 62, S. Utah 0

E. Washington 38, UC Davis 20

Cal Poly 32, Idaho St. 29

Sacramento St. 49, Portland St. 20

Saturday, Nov. 20

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 6 0 185 97 9 1 299 183 Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 253 104 7 3 337 253 Hampton 3 3 140 158 5 5 281 312 NC A&T 3 3 125 145 5 5 224 250 Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 5 238 233 Campbell 2 4 149 178 3 7 265 301 North Alabama 2 4 209 212 2 8 275 339 Robert Morris 2 5 159 259 3 6 181 320 Gardner-Webb 1 5 148 206 3 7 291 308

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Robert Morris 7

Hampton 28, Campbell 21

Charleston Southern 32, Gardner-Webb 24

NC A&T 27, SC State 17

Kennesaw St. 28, North Alabama 24

Saturday, Nov. 20

Campbell at Robert Morris, Noon

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon

Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Hampton, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 7 0 335 140 9 1 463 202 Michigan 6 1 206 127 9 1 347 161 Michigan St. 6 1 218 163 9 1 346 225 Penn St. 3 4 150 121 6 4 260 171 Maryland 2 5 140 274 5 5 269 314 Rutgers 2 5 107 193 5 5 230 227 Indiana 0 7 73 237 2 8 186 320

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 5 2 166 125 8 2 247 163 Wisconsin 5 2 195 84 7 3 262 146 Minnesota 4 3 184 152 6 4 255 192 Purdue 4 3 162 177 6 4 254 225 Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216 Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209 Northwestern 1 6 89 227 3 7 171 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 38, Indiana 3

Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7

Michigan 21, Penn St. 17

Iowa 27, Minnesota 22

Ohio St. 59, Purdue 31

Michigan St. 40, Maryland 21

Saturday, Nov. 20

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Michigan St. at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern vs. Purdue at Chicago, Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 1 223 112 9 1 379 160 Villanova 6 1 209 109 8 2 328 153 Rhode Island 4 3 124 169 7 3 249 236 William & Mary 4 3 177 170 6 4 228 223 Elon 4 3 166 168 5 5 222 259 Delaware 3 4 147 171 5 5 204 236 Maine 3 4 162 200 5 5 242 277 Richmond 3 4 165 165 5 5 244 203 Stony Brook 3 4 152 156 4 6 197 238 Towson 3 4 146 176 4 6 205 259 New Hampshire 2 5 115 165 3 7 162 293 Albany (NY) 1 6 123 148 2 8 194 252

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 35, Umass 10

Rhode Island 28, New Hampshire 3

Albany (NY) 41, Morgan St. 14

Villanova 33, Stony Brook 14

Elon 37, Towson 14

Richmond 51, Delaware 27

James Madison 32, William & Mary 22

Saturday, Nov. 20

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 5 1 258 146 6 4 414 286 Marshall 4 2 177 102 6 4 338 192 Charlotte 3 3 172 221 5 5 264 303 FAU 3 3 167 144 5 5 271 230 Middle Tennessee 3 3 192 165 5 5 313 269 Old Dominion 3 3 154 151 4 6 262 280 FIU 0 6 107 272 1 9 220 390

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 6 0 240 115 10 0 386 190 UAB 5 1 202 102 7 3 280 215 UTEP 3 3 138 129 6 4 239 227 North Texas 3 3 132 168 4 6 249 300 Louisiana Tech 2 4 143 188 3 7 286 338 Rice 2 4 123 191 3 7 195 365 Southern Miss. 0 6 73 184 1 9 140 299

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 42, Rice 21

UAB 21, Marshall 14

Old Dominion 30, FAU 16

Louisiana Tech 42, Charlotte 32

UTSA 27, Southern Miss. 17

Middle Tennessee 50, FIU 10

North Texas 20, UTEP 17

Friday, Nov. 19

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

FAU at W. Kentucky, Noon

Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 5 1 147 74 8 1 254 116 Princeton 5 1 174 132 8 1 300 160 Harvard 4 2 178 93 7 2 290 118 Yale 4 2 202 172 5 4 268 213 Columbia 3 3 123 141 6 3 217 199 Penn 1 5 113 151 3 6 177 181 Brown 1 5 180 281 2 7 264 372 Cornell 1 5 110 183 2 7 175 255

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 23, Penn 7

Columbia 23, Brown 17

Princeton 35, Yale 20

Dartmouth 41, Cornell 7

Saturday, Nov. 20

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 4 2 222 250 5 5 315 368 Miami (Ohio) 4 2 176 121 5 5 268 231 Ohio 3 3 183 167 3 7 238 308 Buffalo 2 4 189 209 4 6 321 306 Bowling Green 1 5 163 244 3 7 229 324 Akron 1 5 148 209 2 8 224 387

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 5 1 199 185 7 3 315 333 Cent. Michigan 4 2 207 177 6 4 328 287 E. Michigan 3 3 197 184 6 4 340 282 W. Michigan 3 3 198 209 6 4 307 300 Ball St. 3 3 172 152 5 5 256 278 Toledo 3 3 197 144 5 5 326 215

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 45, Buffalo 18

W. Michigan 45, Akron 40

Ohio 34, E. Michigan 26

Wednesday’s Games

N. Illinois 30, Ball St. 29

Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17

Cent. Michigan 54, Kent St. 30

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Kent St. at Akron, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 4 0 92 57 5 5 237 283 NC Central 3 1 135 107 5 5 234 259 Norfolk St. 2 2 138 117 6 4 344 307 Delaware St. 2 2 79 82 5 5 230 244 Howard 1 4 120 135 2 8 204 322 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 1 9 126 326

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 26

NC Central 45, Howard 27

Albany (NY) 41, Morgan St. 14

NC A&T 27, SC State 17

Saturday, Nov. 20

Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 1 209 96 9 1 336 109 Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 7 3 325 258 S. Illinois 5 2 230 198 7 3 355 253 South Dakota 5 2 194 136 7 3 290 174 S. Dakota St. 4 3 237 143 7 3 386 180 N. Iowa 3 4 161 159 5 5 249 194 North Dakota 3 4 151 137 5 5 248 199 Illinois St. 2 5 112 172 4 6 192 231 Indiana St. 2 5 105 254 4 6 160 320 W. Illinois 2 5 181 251 2 8 265 386 Youngstown St. 1 6 154 253 2 7 212 336

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 49, Youngstown St. 17

S. Illinois 47, Indiana St. 21

South Dakota 23, S. Dakota St. 20

North Dakota 14, Illinois St. 7

Missouri St. 34, N. Iowa 27

Saturday, Nov. 20

Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 5 1 130 95 9 1 277 171 Fresno St. 5 2 191 156 8 3 363 234 Nevada 4 2 206 149 7 3 349 242 San Jose St. 3 4 139 180 5 6 231 278 UNLV 2 4 152 174 2 8 215 318 Hawaii 1 5 111 170 4 7 286 349

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 5 1 205 168 8 2 334 262 Air Force 4 2 180 131 7 3 283 176 Boise St. 4 2 166 114 6 4 297 201 Colorado St. 2 4 149 141 3 7 229 237 Wyoming 1 5 82 122 5 5 220 215 New Mexico 1 5 62 173 3 7 136 269

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 23, Wyoming 13

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 27, Hawaii 13

Air Force 35, Colorado St. 21

Fresno St. 34, New Mexico 7

San Diego St. 23, Nevada 21

Utah St. 48, San Jose St. 17

Friday, Nov. 19

Air Force at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 5 1 125 70 7 3 187 140 Duquesne 4 2 164 151 6 3 251 229 Bryant 4 2 167 109 6 4 272 235 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 2 163 82 5 5 231 186 CCSU 3 3 157 143 3 7 208 318 Merrimack 2 4 129 159 5 5 292 244 LIU Brooklyn 2 4 108 211 2 7 125 367 Wagner 0 6 93 181 0 10 141 380

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 27, Wagner 0

St. Francis (Pa.) 22, Merrimack 6

Duquesne 31, CCSU 27

Bryant 52, LIU Brooklyn 7

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 6 0 214 110 9 1 337 237 Murray St. 4 3 165 196 5 5 217 265 Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 5 207 241 Austin Peay 3 3 177 110 5 5 310 254 SE Missouri 3 4 203 169 3 7 266 327 Tennessee Tech 1 4 85 139 3 7 182 302 E. Illinois 1 5 92 172 1 9 147 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. 28, SE Missouri 10

UT Martin 42, Tennessee Tech 3

Austin Peay 36, Tennessee St. 7

Saturday, Nov. 20

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 6 1 239 167 9 1 353 226 Oregon St. 4 3 232 206 6 4 340 263 Washington St. 4 3 171 189 5 5 257 260 Washington 3 4 159 165 4 6 228 212 California 2 4 115 114 3 6 206 200 Stanford 2 6 172 256 3 7 220 303

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 6 1 269 162 7 3 357 238 Arizona St. 5 2 213 161 7 3 308 212 UCLA 4 3 215 197 6 4 334 274 Southern Cal 3 4 220 222 4 5 266 260 Colorado 2 5 150 228 3 7 192 275 Arizona 1 6 124 212 1 9 173 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 38, Arizona 29

Oregon St. 35, Stanford 14

Arizona St. 35, Washington 30

UCLA 44, Colorado 20

Oregon 38, Washington St. 24

Friday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 0 208 70 8 2 345 203 Fordham 4 1 208 162 6 4 339 306 Colgate 4 1 121 89 4 6 161 256 Lafayette 2 3 115 120 3 7 172 242 Lehigh 2 3 104 111 2 8 110 275 Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 7 169 278 Bucknell 0 5 58 193 1 9 98 372

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 23, Georgetown 9

Army 63, Bucknell 10

Colgate 20, Lafayette 13

Holy Cross 52, Fordham 24

Saturday, Nov. 20

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, Noon

Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 6 1 282 189 7 2 334 260 San Diego 6 1 208 128 6 4 242 261 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 2 181 110 6 3 196 163 Morehead St. 5 2 202 174 6 4 309 310 Marist 5 2 176 130 5 4 207 201 Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301 Valparaiso 4 3 232 175 4 6 260 295 Stetson 2 5 144 198 4 6 247 291 Drake 1 6 61 98 2 8 113 184 Butler 0 7 101 259 2 8 234 356 Presbyterian 0 7 237 418 2 8 389 536

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 38, Davidson 29

Valparaiso 47, Butler 3

Morehead St. 36, Stetson 35

St. Thomas (Minn.) 21, Drake 14

Marist 57, Presbyterian 32

Saturday, Nov. 20

Butler at Marist, Noon

Drake at Davidson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 0 321 66 10 0 387 76 Kentucky 5 3 219 195 7 3 292 228 Tennessee 3 4 233 248 5 5 361 295 Missouri 2 4 140 231 5 5 315 359 Florida 2 5 188 188 5 5 335 274 South Carolina 2 5 146 213 5 5 235 244 Vanderbilt 0 6 71 241 2 8 151 354

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 1 232 138 9 1 446 182 Mississippi 4 2 184 186 8 2 369 262 Texas A&M 4 3 191 144 7 3 276 161 Mississippi St. 4 3 207 187 6 4 295 262 Arkansas 3 3 141 178 7 3 309 229 Auburn 3 3 140 159 6 4 316 221 LSU 2 5 161 200 4 6 271 266

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 43, Auburn 34

Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3

Florida 70, Samford 52

Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

Missouri 31, South Carolina 28

Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17

Mississippi 29, Texas A&M 19

Arkansas 16, LSU 13

Saturday, Nov. 20

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon

New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 6 1 246 179 9 1 352 202 Mercer 6 1 199 141 7 2 282 189 Chattanooga 5 2 209 106 6 4 272 164 VMI 4 3 234 208 6 4 320 313 Furman 3 4 164 162 5 5 226 225 Samford 3 4 252 276 4 6 383 393 W. Carolina 3 4 242 271 3 7 304 430 The Citadel 2 5 167 254 3 7 247 357 Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 9 211 346

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 70, Samford 52

The Citadel 45, Wofford 44

Furman 37, VMI 31

ETSU 56, W. Carolina 35

Mercer 10, Chattanooga 6

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 6 1 258 172 8 2 381 259 SE Louisiana 6 1 339 224 8 2 486 307 Nicholls 4 3 250 189 5 5 322 272 McNeese St. 3 4 176 156 4 6 250 256 Northwestern St. 2 5 156 263 2 8 190 355 Houston Baptist 0 7 120 295 0 10 177 404

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. 44, Houston Baptist 3

Incarnate Word 27, Nicholls 23

SE Louisiana 56, Northwestern St. 28

Thursday, Nov. 18

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 7 0 228 97 9 1 297 142 Florida A&M 6 1 192 93 8 2 273 145 Alabama A&M 4 3 240 251 6 3 327 327 Alabama St. 2 5 159 205 3 6 173 280 MVSU 2 5 162 208 3 7 192 317 Bethune-Cookman 2 5 172 210 2 8 249 353

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 6 1 227 145 7 2 273 212 Alcorn St. 5 2 228 199 6 4 276 260 Southern U. 3 4 196 200 4 6 264 310 Grambling St. 2 5 144 186 3 7 160 278 Texas Southern 2 5 228 259 3 7 338 373 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 6 134 257 2 8 194 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 31, Grambling St. 14

MVSU 44, Alabama St. 31

Alabama A&M 52, Texas Southern 49

Florida A&M 37, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Alcorn St. 31, Prairie View 29

Jackson St. 21, Southern U. 17

Saturday, Nov. 20

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 5 1 226 133 8 2 357 217 Coastal Carolina 4 2 241 134 8 2 423 198 Georgia St. 4 2 179 157 5 5 250 302 Troy 3 3 154 175 5 5 257 231 Georgia Southern 2 5 177 208 3 7 223 316

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 0 218 116 9 1 312 192 Texas State 2 4 134 192 3 7 232 339 South Alabama 2 5 183 183 5 5 264 230 Louisiana-Monroe 2 5 168 274 4 6 221 354 Arkansas St. 1 5 134 242 2 8 261 411

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 42, Coastal Carolina 40

Appalachian St. 31, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern 38, Texas State 30

Louisiana-Lafayette 35, Troy 21

Arkansas St. 27, Louisiana-Monroe 24

Saturday, Nov. 20

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 7 0 295 134 9 0 389 164 Stephen F. Austin 5 2 200 137 7 3 341 191 E. Kentucky 4 2 175 136 6 4 265 244 Jacksonville St. 3 2 127 136 5 5 211 273 Cent. Arkansas 3 3 213 183 5 5 376 292 Abilene Christian 3 4 197 173 5 5 302 245 Tarleton St. 2 4 126 155 5 5 272 237 Lamar 0 7 100 292 2 8 164 359 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 9 180 381

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 42, E. Kentucky 28

Abilene Christian 29, Tarleton St. 3

Jacksonville St. 38, Lamar 7

Stephen F. Austin 27, Cent. Arkansas 14

Dixie St. 62, Fort Lewis 21

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 3 351 187 Army 6 3 326 218 Umass 1 9 152 440 Notre Dame 9 1 323 205 BYU 8 2 333 243 New Mexico St. 1 9 211 402 Uconn 1 9 153 368

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 35, Umass 10

Army 63, Bucknell 10

Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3

Clemson 44, Uconn 7

Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3

Saturday, Nov. 20

Umass at Army, Noon

New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.

BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

