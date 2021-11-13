FBC Glance

All Times EST American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0…

All Times EST

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 6 0 239 104 10 0 392 162 Houston 7 0 279 163 9 1 389 208 SMU 4 2 244 167 8 2 416 259 East Carolina 4 2 196 126 6 4 305 245 UCF 4 3 186 185 6 4 320 272 Tulsa 2 3 114 153 3 6 215 275 Memphis 2 4 159 165 5 5 315 292 Navy 2 4 135 168 2 7 151 274 Temple 1 5 69 248 3 7 172 368 South Florida 1 5 166 215 2 8 251 354 Tulane 0 5 99 192 1 8 245 341

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 45, South Florida 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 37, Temple 8

SMU 55, UCF 28

East Carolina 30, Memphis 29

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

SMU at Cincinnati, TBA

East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 5 1 249 167 8 1 402 249 NC State 4 1 146 86 7 2 280 144 Clemson 5 2 148 133 7 3 244 153 Louisville 3 4 204 169 5 5 300 250 Syracuse 2 4 146 173 5 5 268 244 Florida St. 2 4 139 179 3 6 253 243 Boston College 1 4 57 104 5 4 222 169

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 5 1 225 135 8 2 435 227 Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 3 350 277 Miami 3 2 172 169 5 4 296 274 North Carolina 4 4 280 270 5 5 373 331 Virginia Tech 2 3 89 113 4 5 195 196 Georgia Tech 2 5 192 222 3 6 258 261 Duke 0 5 70 216 3 6 225 320

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 30, North Carolina 23

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 41, Syracuse 3

Clemson 44, Uconn 7

Miami at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon

Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA

Virginia Tech at Miami, TBA

Syracuse at NC State, TBA

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 6 1 261 194 9 1 400 245 Oklahoma St. 5 1 187 88 8 1 259 147 Baylor 5 2 221 148 8 2 354 199 Iowa St. 4 2 206 124 6 3 287 164 Kansas St. 4 3 196 164 7 3 289 211 Texas Tech 2 4 175 233 5 4 295 297 TCU 2 4 169 203 4 5 282 280 Texas 2 4 205 210 4 5 322 268 West Virginia 2 5 140 190 4 6 257 241 Kansas 0 6 64 270 1 8 136 385

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 27, Oklahoma 14

Kansas St. 34, West Virginia 17

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Texas at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 6 0 178 67 8 1 291 103 Sacramento St. 6 0 204 95 7 2 269 178 UC Davis 5 1 157 101 8 1 289 152 E. Washington 4 2 272 145 7 2 432 248 Montana 4 2 177 102 7 2 263 130 Portland St. 4 2 175 134 5 4 255 234 N. Arizona 3 3 179 184 4 5 223 279 Weber St. 3 3 152 118 4 5 234 198 Idaho 2 4 170 229 3 6 252 327 N. Colorado 2 5 85 216 3 7 147 281 Idaho St. 1 5 101 186 1 8 139 329 Cal Poly 0 6 64 229 1 8 116 357 S. Utah 0 7 141 249 1 9 209 370

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 5 0 157 73 8 1 271 159 Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 253 104 7 3 337 253 Hampton 3 3 140 158 5 5 281 312 NC A&T 3 3 125 145 5 5 224 250 Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 5 238 233 North Alabama 2 3 185 184 2 7 251 311 Campbell 2 4 149 178 3 7 265 301 Robert Morris 2 5 159 259 3 6 181 320 Gardner-Webb 1 5 148 206 3 7 291 308

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Robert Morris 7

Hampton 28, Campbell 21

Charleston Southern 32, Gardner-Webb 24

NC A&T 27, SC State 17

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Campbell at Robert Morris, Noon

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon

Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Hampton, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171 Michigan 6 1 206 127 9 1 347 161 Michigan St. 5 1 178 142 8 1 306 204 Penn St. 3 4 150 121 6 4 260 171 Maryland 2 4 119 234 5 4 248 274 Rutgers 2 5 107 193 5 5 230 227 Indiana 0 7 73 237 2 8 186 320

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 5 2 195 84 7 3 262 146 Iowa 4 2 139 103 7 2 220 141 Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165 Purdue 4 2 131 118 6 3 223 166 Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216 Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209 Northwestern 1 6 89 227 3 7 171 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 38, Indiana 3

Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7

Michigan 21, Penn St. 17

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Michigan St. at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern vs. Purdue at Chicago, Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Villanova 6 1 209 109 8 2 328 153 James Madison 5 1 191 90 8 1 347 138 William & Mary 4 2 155 138 6 3 206 191 Rhode Island 4 3 124 169 7 3 249 236 Elon 4 3 166 168 5 5 222 259 Delaware 3 4 147 171 5 5 204 236 Maine 3 4 162 200 5 5 242 277 Richmond 3 4 165 165 5 5 244 203 Stony Brook 3 4 152 156 4 6 197 238 Towson 3 4 146 176 4 6 205 259 New Hampshire 2 5 115 165 3 7 162 293 Albany (NY) 1 6 123 148 2 8 194 252

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 35, Umass 10

Rhode Island 28, New Hampshire 3

Albany (NY) 41, Morgan St. 14

Villanova 33, Stony Brook 14

Elon 37, Towson 14

Richmond 51, Delaware 27

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 5 1 258 146 6 4 414 286 Marshall 4 1 163 81 6 3 324 171 Charlotte 3 2 140 179 5 4 232 261 FAU 3 2 151 114 5 4 255 200 Middle Tennessee 2 3 142 155 4 5 263 259 Old Dominion 2 3 124 135 3 6 232 264 FIU 0 5 97 222 1 8 210 340

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 5 0 213 98 9 0 359 173 UAB 4 1 181 88 6 3 259 201 UTEP 3 2 121 109 6 3 222 207 North Texas 2 3 112 151 3 6 229 283 Rice 2 4 123 191 3 7 195 365 Louisiana Tech 1 4 101 156 2 7 244 306 Southern Miss. 0 5 56 157 1 8 123 272

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 42, Rice 21

UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

FAU at W. Kentucky, Noon

Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 5 1 147 74 8 1 254 116 Princeton 4 1 139 112 7 1 265 140 Yale 4 1 182 137 5 3 248 178 Harvard 4 2 178 93 7 2 290 118 Columbia 3 3 123 141 6 3 217 199 Penn 1 5 113 151 3 6 177 181 Brown 1 5 180 281 2 7 264 372 Cornell 1 5 110 183 2 7 175 255

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 23, Penn 7

Columbia 23, Brown 17

Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth 41, Cornell 7

Saturday, Nov. 20

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 4 2 222 250 5 5 315 368 Miami (Ohio) 4 2 176 121 5 5 268 231 Ohio 3 3 183 167 3 7 238 308 Buffalo 2 4 189 209 4 6 321 306 Bowling Green 1 5 163 244 3 7 229 324 Akron 1 5 148 209 2 8 224 387

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 5 1 199 185 7 3 315 333 Cent. Michigan 4 2 207 177 6 4 328 287 E. Michigan 3 3 197 184 6 4 340 282 W. Michigan 3 3 198 209 6 4 307 300 Ball St. 3 3 172 152 5 5 256 278 Toledo 3 3 197 144 5 5 326 215

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 45, Buffalo 18

W. Michigan 45, Akron 40

Ohio 34, E. Michigan 26

Wednesday’s Games

N. Illinois 30, Ball St. 29

Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17

Cent. Michigan 54, Kent St. 30

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Kent St. at Akron, Noon

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 4 0 92 57 5 5 237 283 NC Central 3 1 135 107 5 5 234 259 Norfolk St. 2 2 138 117 6 4 344 307 Delaware St. 2 2 79 82 5 5 230 244 Howard 1 4 120 135 2 8 204 322 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 1 9 126 326

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 28, Norfolk St. 26

NC Central 45, Howard 27

Albany (NY) 41, Morgan St. 14

NC A&T 27, SC State 17

Saturday, Nov. 20

Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 1 209 96 9 1 336 109 S. Illinois 5 2 230 198 7 3 355 253 South Dakota 5 2 194 136 7 3 290 174 Missouri St. 5 2 232 174 6 3 291 231 S. Dakota St. 4 3 237 143 7 3 386 180 N. Iowa 3 3 134 125 5 4 222 160 Illinois St. 2 4 105 158 4 5 185 217 North Dakota 2 4 137 130 4 5 234 192 Indiana St. 2 5 105 254 4 6 160 320 W. Illinois 2 5 181 251 2 8 265 386 Youngstown St. 1 6 154 253 2 7 212 336

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 49, Youngstown St. 17

S. Illinois 47, Indiana St. 21

South Dakota 23, S. Dakota St. 20

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 4 1 107 74 8 1 254 150 Nevada 4 1 185 126 7 2 328 219 Fresno St. 4 2 157 149 7 3 329 227 San Jose St. 3 3 122 132 5 5 214 230 Hawaii 1 4 98 143 4 6 273 322 UNLV 1 4 125 161 1 8 188 305

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 4 1 157 151 7 2 286 245 Boise St. 4 2 166 114 6 4 297 201 Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 3 248 155 Colorado St. 2 3 128 106 3 6 208 202 New Mexico 1 4 55 139 3 6 129 235 Wyoming 1 5 82 122 5 5 220 215

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 23, Wyoming 13

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Air Force at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 5 1 125 70 7 3 187 140 Duquesne 4 2 164 151 6 3 251 229 Bryant 4 2 167 109 6 4 272 235 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 2 163 82 5 5 231 186 CCSU 3 3 157 143 3 7 208 318 Merrimack 2 4 129 159 5 5 292 244 LIU Brooklyn 2 4 108 211 2 7 125 367 Wagner 0 6 93 181 0 10 141 380

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 27, Wagner 0

St. Francis (Pa.) 22, Merrimack 6

Duquesne 31, CCSU 27

Bryant 52, LIU Brooklyn 7

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 6 0 214 110 9 1 337 237 Tennessee St. 4 2 133 144 5 4 200 205 Murray St. 4 3 165 196 5 5 217 265 SE Missouri 3 4 203 169 3 7 266 327 Austin Peay 2 3 141 103 4 5 274 247 Tennessee Tech 1 4 85 139 3 7 182 302 E. Illinois 1 5 92 172 1 9 147 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. 28, SE Missouri 10

UT Martin 42, Tennessee Tech 3

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 5 1 201 143 8 1 315 202 Washington St. 4 2 147 151 5 4 233 222 Oregon St. 3 3 197 192 5 4 305 249 Washington 3 3 129 130 4 5 198 177 California 2 4 115 114 3 6 206 200 Stanford 2 5 158 221 3 6 206 268

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 6 1 269 162 7 3 357 238 Arizona St. 4 2 178 131 6 3 273 182 UCLA 3 3 171 177 5 4 290 254 Southern Cal 3 4 220 222 4 5 266 260 Colorado 2 4 130 184 3 6 172 231 Arizona 1 6 124 212 1 9 173 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah 38, Arizona 29

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA

Oregon at Utah, TBA

Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.

California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 0 208 70 8 2 345 203 Fordham 4 1 208 162 6 4 339 306 Colgate 4 1 121 89 4 6 161 256 Lafayette 2 3 115 120 3 7 172 242 Lehigh 2 3 104 111 2 8 110 275 Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 7 169 278 Bucknell 0 5 58 193 1 9 98 372

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 23, Georgetown 9

Army 63, Bucknell 10

Colgate 20, Lafayette 13

Holy Cross 52, Fordham 24

Saturday, Nov. 20

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 6 1 282 189 7 2 334 260 San Diego 6 1 208 128 6 4 242 261 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 2 181 110 6 3 196 163 Morehead St. 5 2 202 174 6 4 309 310 Marist 5 2 176 130 5 4 207 201 Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301 Valparaiso 4 3 232 175 4 6 260 295 Stetson 2 5 144 198 4 6 247 291 Drake 1 6 61 98 2 8 113 184 Butler 0 7 101 259 2 8 234 356 Presbyterian 0 7 237 418 2 8 389 536

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 38, Davidson 29

Valparaiso 47, Butler 3

Morehead St. 36, Stetson 35

St. Thomas (Minn.) 21, Drake 14

Marist 57, Presbyterian 32

Saturday, Nov. 20

Butler at Marist, Noon

Drake at Davidson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 0 280 49 9 0 346 59 Kentucky 4 3 185 178 6 3 258 211 Tennessee 3 3 216 207 5 4 344 254 South Carolina 2 4 118 182 5 4 207 213 Florida 2 5 188 188 5 5 335 274 Missouri 1 4 109 203 4 5 284 331 Vanderbilt 0 5 54 207 2 7 134 320

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 1 232 138 9 1 446 182 Texas A&M 4 2 172 115 7 2 257 132 Mississippi 3 2 155 167 7 2 340 243 Mississippi St. 4 3 207 187 6 4 295 262 Auburn 3 3 140 159 6 4 316 221 Arkansas 2 3 125 165 6 3 293 216 LSU 2 4 148 184 4 5 258 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 43, Auburn 34

Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3

Florida 70, Samford 52

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon

New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 6 1 246 179 9 1 352 202 Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183 Chattanooga 5 1 203 96 6 3 266 154 VMI 4 3 234 208 6 4 320 313 Furman 3 4 164 162 5 5 226 225 Samford 3 4 252 276 4 6 383 393 W. Carolina 3 4 242 271 3 7 304 430 The Citadel 2 5 167 254 3 7 247 357 Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 9 211 346

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 70, Samford 52

The Citadel 45, Wofford 44

Furman 37, VMI 31

ETSU 56, W. Carolina 35

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 1 231 149 7 2 354 236 SE Louisiana 5 1 283 196 7 2 430 279 Nicholls 4 2 227 162 5 4 299 245 McNeese St. 2 4 132 153 3 6 206 253 Northwestern St. 2 4 128 207 2 7 162 299 Houston Baptist 0 6 117 251 0 9 174 360

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 6 0 207 80 8 1 276 125 Florida A&M 5 1 155 86 7 2 236 138 Alabama A&M 3 3 188 202 5 3 275 278 Alabama St. 2 5 159 205 3 6 173 280 MVSU 2 5 162 208 3 7 192 317 Bethune-Cookman 2 5 172 210 2 8 249 353

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 6 1 227 145 7 2 273 212 Alcorn St. 5 2 228 199 6 4 276 260 Southern U. 3 3 179 179 4 5 247 289 Texas Southern 2 4 179 207 3 6 289 321 Grambling St. 2 5 144 186 3 7 160 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 5 127 220 2 7 187 326

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 31, Grambling St. 14

MVSU 44, Alabama St. 31

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. 31, Prairie View 29

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 5 1 226 133 8 2 357 217 Coastal Carolina 4 2 241 134 8 2 423 198 Georgia St. 4 2 179 157 5 5 250 302 Troy 3 2 133 140 5 4 236 196 Georgia Southern 1 5 139 178 2 7 185 286

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 6 0 183 95 8 1 277 171 Texas State 2 3 104 154 3 6 202 301 Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 144 247 4 5 197 327 South Alabama 2 5 183 183 5 5 264 230 Arkansas St. 0 5 107 218 1 8 234 387

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 42, Coastal Carolina 40

Appalachian St. 31, South Alabama 7

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 7 0 295 134 9 0 389 164 Stephen F. Austin 4 2 173 123 6 3 314 177 E. Kentucky 4 2 175 136 6 4 265 244 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 5 4 362 265 Jacksonville St. 2 2 89 129 4 5 173 266 Abilene Christian 3 4 197 173 5 5 302 245 Tarleton St. 2 4 126 155 5 5 272 237 Lamar 0 6 93 254 2 7 157 321 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 0 9 118 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 42, E. Kentucky 28

Abilene Christian 29, Tarleton St. 3

Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 3 351 187 Army 6 3 326 218 Umass 1 9 152 440 Notre Dame 8 1 295 202 BYU 8 2 333 243 New Mexico St. 1 9 211 402 Uconn 1 9 153 368

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 35, Umass 10

Army 63, Bucknell 10

Alabama 59, New Mexico St. 3

Clemson 44, Uconn 7

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Umass at Army, Noon

New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.

BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

