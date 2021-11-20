Ellis, McCray spark Austin Peay past Tennessee Tech 48-20

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns — all four of them to freshman…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Draylen Ellis passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns — all four of them to freshman Drae McCray — and Austin Peay breezed to a 48-20 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Ellis and McCray connected for a 73-yard score just 24 seconds into the second quarter and then hooked up for a 22-yard TD with 5 seconds left before halftime as the Governors (6-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 24-13 lead into intermission. Ellis hit McCray for a 36-yard TD — the only score of the third quarter — and found him again for a 47-yard TD just 51 seconds into the final quarter for a 38-13 lead.

Ellis completed 16 of 27 passes for Austin Peay. McCray finished with seven catches for 237 yards. Ahmaad Tanner ran for 93 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

Davis Shanley was 22-of-36 passing for 231 yards with a TD and two interceptions for the Golden Eagles (3-8, 1-5). Freshman Ashton Maples had nine receptions for 108 yards and a score.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.