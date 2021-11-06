Elliott throws 3 TD passes as Merrimack keeps Wagner winless

NEW YORK (AP) — Westin Elliott threw three touchdown passes, Merrimack added touchdowns on a punt return and interception return,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Westin Elliott threw three touchdown passes, Merrimack added touchdowns on a punt return and interception return, and the Warriors defeated Wagner 35-26 on Saturday.

Wagner’s backup quarterback Guenson Alexis scored on a 6-yard run to draw the Seahawks within 28-26 with 4:15 remaining but their two-point conversion attempt failed. After a Merrimack punt, Alexis was intercepted by Anthony Witherstone, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.

Merrimack (5-4, 2-3 NEC) led 21-20 midway through the third quarter when the Warriors’ Darion McKenzie returned a kickoff 50 yards to give Merrimack the ball at the Wagner 40. Two plays later, Westin Elliott hit LJ Robinson with a 35-yard touchdown pass and a 28-20 lead.

Jacari Carter returned a punt 76 yards for a Merrimack touchdown that helped the Warriors take a 21-13 lead into halftime.

Wagner (0-9, 0-5) gained 367 yards on the ground on 71 rushing attempts with Alexis gaining 93 yards on nine carries and Messiah Divine going for 88 yards on 23 tries. However, Alexis and Quincy Guy-Barnes combined to go only 7-of-18 passing for 36 yards with a touchdown and the pick-6.

Merrimack’s success was through the air, with Elliott completing 21 of 31 passes for 231 yards. The Warriors put up 35 points despite being held to less than 300 yards of total offense (290).

