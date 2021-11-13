CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Duquesne takes see-saw affair…

Duquesne takes see-saw affair beating C. Connecticut 31-27

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:08 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for three scores and his 30-yarder to Cyrus Holder with 29 seconds left carried Duquesne past Central Connecticut 31-27 on Saturday in a back-and-forth game.

The Blue Devils led 27-24 and sought to add to their lead. But on third-and-6, Duquesne’s Maxi Hradecny sacked Blue Devils’ quarterback Shon Mitchell and the Dukes’ Tim Lowery recovered at the Duquesne 39-yard line.

Perrantes proceeded to march Duquesne (6=3, 4-2 Northeast Conference) 61 yards in six plays in 82 seconds to complete the game-winning drive. Holder caught five passes for 114 yards.

Kyren Petteway’s 81-yard kickoff return for a score with 9:59 left gave Central Connecticut (3-7, 3-3) its last lead of the game. That followed Billy Lucas’ 2-yard scoring run that ended a 10-play, 43-yard scoring drive that put Duquesne up 24-20 with 10:14 to go.

Mitchell threw for 276 yards and two scores and Tyshaun James caught seven passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

