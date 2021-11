DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says football coach David Cutcliffe won’t return for 15th season after ‘mutual agreement’ following 0-8…

Listen now to WTOP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says football coach David Cutcliffe won’t return for 15th season after ‘mutual agreement’ following 0-8 ACC season.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.