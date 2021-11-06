Dotson has big day, No. 22 Penn State beats Maryland 31-14

Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State snap a three-game losing streak with a 31-14 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Penn_State_Maryland_Football_39236 Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws the ball while being hurried by Maryland defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Julio Cortez Penn_State_Maryland_Football_38643 Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a catch against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Julio Cortez Penn_State_Maryland_Football_49379 Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to pass Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Julio Cortez Penn_State_Maryland_Football_93304 Maryland wide receiver Marcus Fleming, right, is unable to make a catch as Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. AP Photo/Julio Cortez Penn_State_Maryland_Football_18469 Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson catches a pass from quarterback Sean Clifford, not visible, before scoring on a long touchdown run against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. Penn State won 31-14. AP Photo/Julio Cortez ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State snap a three-game losing streak with a 31-14 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Sean Clifford threw for 363 yards for the Nittany Lions, including an 86-yard TD strike to Dotson that gave Penn State the lead with 13:55 to play. Dotson also caught scoring passes of 38 and 21 yards.

“Each week our plan is to get Jahan Dotson as many touches as possible,” Penn Sate coach James Franklin said. ”That’s what you have to do with your best players, and he came through for us time and time again tonight.”

The Terrapins tied it at 14 early in the fourth quarter. A sack knocked Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) back 8 yards on the first play of the next drive, but then Clifford found his star receiver over the middle and Dotson outran everyone to the end zone.

That was the longest reception of Dotson’s Penn State career. The Nittany Lions struggled to put away the Terrapins, but they were able to take advantage of three empty Maryland trips to the red zone.

The Terrapins (5-4, 2-4) were trying to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. Taulia Tagovailoa passed for 342 yards and a TD, but he took an intentional grounding penalty that knocked Maryland out of field goal range early and fumbled a shotgun snap for a key turnover in the third quarter.

Clifford found a very open Dotson deep for the game’s opening touchdown in the first. Maryland reached the end zone toward the end of the half on a 2-yard run by Challen Faamatau, but a missed extra point left the Terrapins down 7-6 at the break.

Dotson’s second touchdown capped a 95-yard scoring drive that made it 14-6. Maryland tied it when Tagovailoa threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Corey Dyches on the first play of the final quarter, then passed to Chigoziem Okonkwo for the 2-point conversion.

After Penn State went ahead 21-14, Dotson provided one more big play — a 45-yard catch-and-run on third-and-8 that set up a field goal.

“He’s a good player and he had a really good game,” Maryland safety Jordan Mosley said. “Just some missed assignments and blown coverages, and he’s a good player and he made some good plays.”

Ji’Ayir Brown scored on an 87-yard interception return with 2:39 remaining to make it 31-14.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: It was an uneven game for the Nittany Lions, who had a long drive early in the second half and hit on several big plays — but also had their share of failed possessions against a Maryland team that hasn’t looked great defensively.

Maryland: The Terps were more competitive than they were earlier this season against a couple other ranked teams. They lost to Iowa and Ohio State by a combined 117-31, but they were a threat to pull an upset for most of this one.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The final score will look more convincing than this game was, but the Nittany Lions have ended their skid.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts No. 9 Michigan next Saturday.

Maryland: At No. 5 Michigan State next Saturday.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.