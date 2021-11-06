Delaware upends streaking William & Mary 24-3

DeJoun Lee ran for one touchdown, Zach Gwynn passed for two more and Delaware upended William & Mary's recent rise into the top-ranked FCS teams with a 24-3 defeat on Saturday.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — DeJoun Lee ran for one touchdown, Zach Gwynn passed for two more and Delaware upended William & Mary’s recent rise into the top-ranked FCS teams with a 24-3 defeat on Saturday.

The Tribe, ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll for the first time since 2015, took their game-opening drive 12-plays in 6:30 but ended with Ethan Chang’s 24-yard field goal.

Delaware struck twice after William & Mary turnovers — scoring touchdowns after a fumble recovery and then taking over on downs.

The Blue Hens (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 24 unanswered points with Lee getting the ball rolling with his 12-yard sp rint around left end to give Delaware a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter in just two plays.

Gwynn fired a 25-yard TD pass to James Collins early in the second quarter.

Darius Wilson completed 12 of 24 passes for 123 yards with one interception for William & Mary (6-3, 4-2), which had won six of its previous seven games, including a 31-18 upset of then-No. 4 Villanova to end October.

Delaware shut down the Tribe’s conference-leading ground game (216.9 yards), holding eight William & Mary ball carriers to 105 yards on 41 carries and an average gain of 2.6 yards per carry.

Liam Trainor and Josh Buchanan led the Blue Hens defense with 12 tackles each. Delaware made nine tackles for loss, forced two turnovers and had three sacks.

