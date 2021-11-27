HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Cordeiro leads Hawaii past Wyoming 38-14

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 6:54 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Hawaii became bowl-eligible with a 38-14 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

Cordeiro completed 19 of 31 passes for 323 yards with one interception. He was the game’s leading rusher with 86 yards on 14 carries. Calvin Turner Jr. caught five passes for 90 yards and Steven Fiso had two TD receptions for the Warriors (6-7, 3-5 Mountain West).

Cordeiro threw all three of his TD passes in the first half. Hawaii scored the game’s first 24 points, then Cordeiro hit Jared Smart for a 50-yard touchdown and a 31-7 halftime lead.

Wyoming (6-6, 2-6) scored on a 4-yard run by Titus Swen in the second quarter and a 30-yard pass from Levi Williams to Isaiah Neyor in the third.

Williams was 15-of-24 passing for 161 yards and the touchdown. He was the Cowboys’ leading rusher with 43 yards.

