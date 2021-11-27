Coker scores in closing seconds, Holy Cross advances in FCS

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka connected with Jalen Coker for a touchdown with 14 seconds left and Holy Cross…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka connected with Jalen Coker for a touchdown with 14 seconds left and Holy Cross beat Sacred Heart 13-10 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Sluka led Holy Cross on an 11-play, 80-yard drive, ending in a 35-yard touchdown to Coker. Sluka threw it into double coverage and Coker came up with it at the goal line.

Holy Cross (10-2) advances to play No. 5 Villanova.

Sluka threw for 171 yards and carried it 23 times for 90 yards, and Coker caught five passes for 103 yards. Derek Ng made a 23-yard field goal to put Holy Cross on the board in the second quarter and added a 38-yarder with 8:27 to play.

Rob McCoy carried it seven times for 62 yards and a touchdown for Sacred Heart (8-4), which won the Northeast Conference.

