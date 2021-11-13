CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Charleston Southern takes Gardner-Webb…

Charleston Southern takes Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double OT

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw two touchdowns and Daniel Oscar ran for 101 yards and a score and Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 32-24 in double overtime on Saturday.

Buccaneers (4-5, 3-4 Big South Conference) freshman defensive back Kamron Smith came up with a stop of Gardner-Webb running back Nick Gaither for no gain on fourth-and-4 at the Charleston 8-yard line to end it.

Down 21-14, Bailey Fisher rallied Gardner-Webb (3-7, 1-5) and engineered an eight-play, 60-yard drive that that took just 70 seconds and ended when he threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Justin Franklin with 52 seconds left to tie it.

After the teams traded field goals in each possession of overtime, Chambers ran it in from the 2-yard line and then completed the two-point conversion on a pass to Ja’Rell Smith before the the defense sealed it.

Fisher threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns but also threw a pair of interceptions.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up