C. Connecticut’s 30-15 win over Bryant creates NEC log jam

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 4:48 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Romelo Williams accounted for 233 yards and a touchdown and Central Connecticut controlled Bryant in a 30-15 win on Saturday.

After Sacred Heart’s 4-1 record in the Northeast Conference, Bryant, Central Connecticut, Duquesne and St. Francis (PA) are tied for second at 3-2.

Williams threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyshaun James with 23 seconds left before halftime for a 13-7 lead and the Blue Devils led the rest of the way.

Central Connecticut (3-6) put together scoring drives of 65, 75 and 52 yards in the process of holding the ball for 35 minutes.

The defense also produced a pair of touchdowns when Ifeanyi Okorji came up with a 29-yard pick-6 of Zevi Eckhaus to start the scoring. Tre Jones ended the scoring when he recovered Eckhaus’ fumble in the end zone following a sack by Kelvin Apari.

Bryant’s (5-4) lone lead came when Eckhaus threw a 9-yard score to Landon Ruggieri for a 7-6 advantage. Eckhaus finished with a pair of passing scores.

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

