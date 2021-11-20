Brescia accounts for 4 TDs, Colgate finishes 2nd in Patriot

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday to lead Colgate…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday to lead Colgate to a 45-31 victory over Fordham, giving the Raiders second place in the Patriot League.

After trailing 24-23 in the third quarter, Colgate (5-6, 5-1) took control with touchdowns on consecutive drives.

First, Max Hurleman’s 4-yard run ended a 10-play, 95-yard drive in which all but 10 yards came on the ground. The big play was a 35-yard run by Brescia, who had 77 rushing yards on the drive.

Colgate’s next drive was capped by a 11-run scoring run by Brescia for a 38-24 lead. He finished with 162 yards rushing on 28 keepers and was 16-of-31 passing for 193 yards.

The Rams (6-5, 4-2) closed within 38-31 on a 2-yard run by Zach Davis with just under six minutes remaining but Colgate’s Connor Meyer returned a fumble 12 yards for the final score with 1:41 to go.

Fordham’s Tim DeMorat completed 29 of 48 passes for 350 yards with two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. Fotis Kokosioulis caught one touchdown pass, giving him Fordham’s single-season school-record of 13.

