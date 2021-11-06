CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Baker lifts NC A&T over Charleston Southern 21-18

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 5:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kashon Baker ran for two touchdowns, special teams added a score and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 21-18 on Saturday.

Joseph Stuckey intercepted a pass near midfield to secure the game with 1:27 to play for the Aggies (4-5, 3-3 Big South).

On a third-and-9 play from its own 7, the Aggies gained 92 yards as Jalen Fowler found Bhayshul Tuten for a catch-and-run. Baker punched it in on the next play.

On it’s next possession, Charleston Southern was punting from its 30 when the snap went over the punter’s head and Jazir Station recovered it in the end zone.

Baker pushed the lead to 21-3 with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Kyris Barnett and Jack Chambers had rushing touchdowns for the Buccaneers (3-5, 2-4) in the fourth quarter.

