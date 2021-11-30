CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Auburn fires offensive coordinator Bobo after losing skid

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:30 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo after one season.

Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed Tuesday that Bobo isn’t being retained. He was hired in January with a three-year contract worth $1.3 million annually. Auburn will owe him the remaining $2.6 million.

The Tigers (6-6) lost their last four games, blowing double-digit leads in three straight to end the regular season. They scored a total of 12 points in the second half of those games, not counting the four overtimes in a 24-22 loss to No. 4 Alabam a.

Starting quarterback Bo Nix missed the final two games after ankle surgery.

Bobo came to Auburn after working last season as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following a five-year stint as the coach at Colorado State. He also played quarterback for Georgia, where he was offensive coordinator from 2007-14.

