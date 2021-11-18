CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
AP Top 25 Podcast: College football’s silliest silly season

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 11:34 AM

Less patience and more money have made hiring a college football coach riskier than ever before.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins Ralph Russo to talk about college football’s silly season of firings and hirings and why it has never been sillier.

Has replacing the head coach become mostly a short-term play to boost interest in a program? Is short-term success being overvalued while coaches with lengthy resumes are being downgraded because of unreasonable expectations?

Who would be a good fit at Virginia Tech? Is it time for James Franklin and Penn State to try something different?

Plus, a preview of Week 12’s most intriguing games, from Oregon at Utah and Michigan State at Ohio State to Florida-Missouri and the Dan Mullen watch.

