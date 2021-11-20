CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Alabama State beats Texas Southern 24-21

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 8:21 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Joe Owens Jr. threw for two touchdowns, Jacory Merritt rushed for 106 yards and Alabama State beat Texas Southern 24-21 on Saturday.

Owens was 18 of 27 for 150 yards with an interception for Alabama State (4-6, 3-5 SWAC).

Andrew Body passed for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Texas Southern (2-8, 2-6). He also carried it nine times for 134 yards and a score.

