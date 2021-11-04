CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Akron fires coach Tom Arth after 2-plus seasons, 3-24 record

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 12:06 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akron fired coach Tom Arth on Thursday, two days after the Zips fell to 2-7 to clinch another losing season.

Arth was 3-24 at the Mid-American Conference school since taking over in 2019.

Athletic director Charles Guthrie said in a statement that associate head coach Oscar Rodriguez Jr. would take over as interim coach.

The 40-year-old Arth came to Akron after a two-year stint at Tennessee-Chattanooga that followed a successful four-year run at Division III John Carroll in northeast Ohio.

Akron hired Arth to replace Terry Bowden, who spent seven seasons at the school and twice took the Zips to bowl games.

The Zips went winless in Arth’s first season and 1-5 in last season’s pandemic-abbreviated season.

Akron beat FCS Bryant and Bowling Green earlier this season but have lost three straight since. The Zips fell 31-25 to Ball State on Tuesday.

