2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 8:08 PM

Nov. 30
Record
1. Georgoa 12-0
2. michigan 11-1
3. Alabama 11-1
4. Cincinnati 12-0
5. Oklahoma St. 11-1
6. Notre Dame 11-1
7. Ohio St. 10-2
8. Mississippi 10-2
9. Baylor 10-2
10. Oregon 10-2
11. Michigan St. 10-2
12. BYU 10-2
13. Iowa 10-2
14. Oklahoma 10-2
15. Pittsburg 10-2
16. Wake Forest 10-2
17. Utah 9-3
18. NC State 9-3
19. San Diego St. 11-1
20. Clemson 9-3
21. Houston 11-1
22. Arkansas 8-4
23. Kentucky 9-3
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1
25. Texas A&M 8-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

