2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 9:32 PM

Nov. 9
Record
1. Georgia 9-0
2. Alabama 8-1
3. Oregon 8-1
4. Ohio State 8-1
5. Cincinnati 9-0
6. Michigan 8-1
7. Michigan State 8-1
8. Oklahoma 9-0
9. Notre Dame 8-1
10. Oklahoma State 8-1
11. Texas A&M 7-2
12. Wake Forest 8-1
13. Baylor 7-2
14. BYU 8-2
15. Mississippi 7-2
16. NC State 7-2
17. Auburn 6-3
18. Wisconsin 6-3
19. Purdue 6-3
20. Iowa 7-2
21. Pittsburgh 7-2
22. San Diego State 8-1
23. UTSA 9-0
24. Utah 6-3
25. Arkansas 6-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

