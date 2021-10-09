Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Wynn rushes for 206 yards, 3 TDs, Furman tops Wofford 42-20

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 7:58 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns as Furman defeated Wofford 42-20 on Saturday.

The Paladins (3-2. 1-1 Southern Conference) climbed out of a 10-0 hole with a 21-point second quarter and outscored Wofford 21-3 after halftime to win going away.

Freshman Jace Wilson made his first career start, in place of Hamp Sisson, completing 14 of 23 passes for 189 yards and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wynn to end the first half with Furman on top 21-17.

Ryan DeLuca added a 7-yard touchdown run for Furman midway through the third quarter and Wynn and Wayne Anderson put the game away with TD runs of 7 and 6 yards, respectively.

The Terriers (1-4, 0-3) were led by Irvin Mulligan with 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Peyton Derrick was 7-of-15 passing with a touchdown. Mulligan found a seam up the middle for a 72-yard scoring run that gave Wofford a 7-0 lead.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

