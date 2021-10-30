Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » College Football » Willis throws for 4…

Willis throws for 4 TDs, Liberty rolls over UMass 62-17

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts 62-17 on Saturday.

The Flames (7-2) scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game.

Duron Lowe intercepted Brady Olson on the game’s first scrimmage play and T.J. Green ran for a 26-yard score on the next snap. On the first play of the Minutemen’s next possession, Olson was sacked by Aakil Washington and Stephen Sings recovered the fumble at the UMass 6. Demario Douglas scored on the next play off a run-pass option.

Willis found DJ Stubbs deep on the right side for a 60-yard score and it was 21-3.

By halftime Willis was already 16-of-23 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 19 of 27 for 307 yards before giving way in the third quarter. In all, the Flames had six touchdown passes and 409 yards passing. Green rushed for two scores.

Ellis Merriweather rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries for UMass (1-6).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

DISA launches clean sheet budget review to help advance new strategic priorities

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up