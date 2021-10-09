Wallace helps UT Martin cruise past Murray State 48-24

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Zak Wallace had three touchdown runs to lead UT Martin to a 48-24 victory over Murray…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Zak Wallace had three touchdown runs to lead UT Martin to a 48-24 victory over Murray State on Saturday.

Wallace carried 14 times for 67 yards. He scored on a 13-yard run to cap the Skyhawks’ opening series, and he added short-yardage scoring runs in the second and fourth quarter.

In the second quarter for UT Martin (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference), Keon Howard threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score. Tevin Shipp had a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Skyhawks built a 34-3 halftime lead.

Howard completed 12 of 18 passes for 181 yards and added 98 yards on the ground.

Damonta Witherspoon had two touchdown runs in the third quarter for Murray State (2-3, 1-1). He carried 17 times for 64 yards. DJ Williams threw a 7-yard TD pass to Taylor Shields with about three minutes remaining.

