UTEP wins fourth straight, smothers Louisiana Tech, 19-3

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 12:49 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Deion Hankins ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Texas-El Paso earned its fourth-straight win, rolling past Louisiana Tech, 19-3 in a Conference USA battle on Saturday night.

Gavin Hardison completed 19 of 29 passes for 283 yards and had one pass picked off. Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 166 yards.

The Miners (6-1, 3-0) picked off Louisiana Tech’s Austin Kendall three times, held the Bulldogs to 92 yards rushing and tackled Marcus Williams Jr. for a 1-yard loss and a safety in the second quarter.

Jacob Barnes connected on a 25-yard field goal for Louisiana Tech’s only score with 6:56 to play in the first half.

Kendall was 13 of 27 for 164 yards for the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1).

Gavin Baechle scored the only points of the second half on a 41-yard field goal with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

UTEP lost three fumbles and and committed four turnovers.

